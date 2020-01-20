advertisement

Members of a Derby golf club threatened with closure call on the public to support them by persuading the municipal council to maintain the golf course.

Derby City Council has launched a public consultation on the future of the Allestree golf course and has also invited golf course operators to express their interest.

It is currently threatened with closure if no new operator is found.

The course is located next to Allestree Hall, Grade II listed *, in Allestree Park, which is currently sold to a preferred bidder who intends to transform it into a wedding venue.

But the potential new owner of the hall does not want to operate the golf course, leaving Derby city council unsure of what to do next.

Alan Maguire, President of Allestree Park Golf Club, says it is unlikely that an operator will come forward, as the sale of the room removes course operating facilities, such as the clubhouse, hangars equipment, kitchen and toilets.

He said: “We believe the board could be convinced by public opinion to continue to maintain the golf course and provide the necessary facilities using a small proportion of the funds acquired from the sale of the hall.

“The council has opened a public consultation to establish public opinion on the future of the golf course and we want to solicit as much support as possible for the continuation of the golf course.”

The golf club was founded in 1930 under the name of Derbyshire Golf Club when the course opened.

It closed during the war and reopened as an Allestree Park Gold Club in 1948. It was designed by Harry S Colt, who also created the world famous courses at Portrush, Sunningdale, Woodhall Spa and Wentworth.

Maguire said the number of rounds played on the course this year is expected to be around 18,000 – a 30% increase from the previous two years.

He said: “Council claims that the course will cost the taxpayer £ 116,000 for the current season, but officers allow a charge for three full-time ground maintenance workers when a part-time attendant is employed to cut the grass and rake the bunkers a few times. a week in summer and almost not in winter is enough. “

The board said that if no operator could be found, the golf course would be closed and removed and the course returned to a park.

Mr. Maguire said: “A large percentage of visitors to Allestree Park have no interest in playing golf, but make the effort to visit the park for a pleasant walk with their families and dogs while enjoying the attractive scenery. offered by the course itself.

“It is unlikely that he will make an attractive proposition if he is referred to the unmaintained waste of a park.

“If this magnificent historic golf course were to return to unmaintained grounds, how long will it take before the entire park turns into a no-go zone for the average law-abiding citizen.

“There have already been very passionate and strongly supported petitions by concerned members of the public, but the only official way to record comments is the public consultation process.

“The board is formally obliged to recognize the” voice of the public “through this process and as such, we ask as many people as possible to connect to this website and register their support for maintaining Allestree Park as a viable golf course. “

Consultation takes place by March 23

Until a decision is made, the golf club and its facilities are still operating normally and will not close until September 30.

Allestree Hall has been unoccupied for over 40 years and is in poor condition, requiring repair estimated at £ 2.8 million. It is listed in the Register of Heritage in Danger in Historic England.

To allow the repair of the hall, the council decided to sell it and all the associated outbuildings.

As a result, Allestree Hall has been marketed, offering potential buyers the opportunity to operate the golf course.

Following the marketing exercise, a preferred bidder was identified with a proposal to convert the hall and its additional buildings to a wedding hall only.

In September, the Cabinet approved the sale to the preferred bidder and this process is underway.

The consultation can be viewed at https://derbycitycouncil.researchfeedback.net/wh/s.asp?k=157139435342

