advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – It has been a long and bittersweet journey for Allen Durham, but his journey in the PBA could not be over.

Durham received his third award for best at the conference in the 2019 PBA Governors’ Cup, but missed the championship to which he returned to Meralco for a third time in a row.

advertisement

The loss only made Durham hungry for the elusive title.

The Bolts fell behind Barangay Ginebra again and said goodbye on Friday with a loss of 105: 93 in the fifth game. So Durham doesn’t want to leave Meralco.

“I am determined to win a championship and with these guys they really grew and became my brothers,” said Durham, who is behind Bobby Ray Parks Sr. on the list of the best import award winners of all time. “You deserve one too.”

Allen Durham keeps an eye on the title and foregoes the price for the best import

“We’ll talk to management and so on. Of course we have to let time pass, but I’m definitely hungry.”

And it doesn’t matter who he faces as long as he holds the big trophy in his hand.

The Gin Kings have always prevented the Bolts from winning their first title in franchise history, and their import Justin Brownlee has always been there to stay angry with Meralco’s dreams.

“I just want to win a championship, so it doesn’t matter who we play against,” said Durham, who had 29 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists in the last game in the series.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement