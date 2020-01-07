advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – It could have resulted in a final shot, but fate was not on Meralco and Allen Durham’s side.

After his team’s last time-out, Durham pushed hard to hit Japeth Aguilar, who thwarted his layup by about 13 seconds and kept Barangay Ginebra’s 89-87 lead.

However, Durham felt that the block on him was not as clean as it should be after video replay showed that Aguilar’s right arm was over his right shoulder.

“I mean, the videos made it look like a foul. I mean it was over my shoulder, but you know, I think the referees said he had more ball than body, so you just have to bounce off it,” Durham said after the Bolts 91-87 loss to the Gin Kings on Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Durham ended the game with 25 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists, but struggled with a 10-of-26 win from the field and scored only three points in the fourth game.

“I have to shoot better myself, we made a great contribution from our boys, but I didn’t do my best and I have to be better for Game 2,” said Durham.

Chris Newsome, who had nine points in fourth place, ended the race with 24 points and eight boards, while Raymond Almazan scored a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

However, Meralco’s offense was harsh in the fourth quarter when Newsome was the only one who seemed to be carrying the burden.

Durham, however, refused to allow her crime to stall.

“We’re working on it, it wasn’t as stagnant as we really try to focus on people and what we wanted to attack,” said Durham. “It’s just the last minute sales we made to get rid of a few little things.”

