MANILA, Philippines – Being awarded the best importer for the third time is an impressive achievement, but Allen Durham returned to Meralco to finish what he started.

Durham wants no less than a PBA title for the Bolts, and after a 94-72 loss to Barangay Ginebra, which brought the Gin Kings to the top of the governor’s cup crown, he cared no less for a single plum.

“It doesn’t mean anything at the moment. It doesn’t really interest me, so I didn’t come back,” Durham told reporters after the fourth game on Wednesday night.

Allen Durham chews Meralco: Everyone played like shit

The 31-year-old Durham had 21 points and 27 rebounds in a tough offensive game in which he shot only 9 out of 23 and flipped the ball six times.

“I’m just worried that I could try to win and extend the series on Friday,” said Durham, who pushed Ginebras Justin Brownlee again for the award.

Standhardinger wins PBA Best Player Award, Durham again top import

Durham and the rest of the Bolts hope to recover in Game 5 on Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Gin Kings, meanwhile, are trying to reestablish their championship over the Bolts they have beaten twice in the final with a third Governors’ Cup title in four years.

