advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Allen Durham has not said a word about Meralco’s performance after losing to Barangay Ginebra in Game 4 of the Governors’ Cup Finals on Wednesday evening.

Meralco beat 94-72 in a game in which Durham thought the Bolts were reluctant to win.

advertisement

“Everyone has to look in the mirror. Everyone. Tonight, everyone on the list played like S ** T. We have to get better, ”said Durham.

“We basically have to have hearts. It’s not even about Xs and Os on Friday. We have to come out and have a bit of courage and see if we want more. “

Black ‘embarrassed’ when Meralco was harassed again by Ginebra

The Gin Kings certainly wanted more than the Bolts because they dominated the game at both ends.

Justin Brownlee, who lost to Durham three times for best import, anchored Ginebra’s protégé with 27 game points, 17 of which came in the first half where the Gin Kings took control.

Brownlee also got a lot of help from the locals with guards Stanley Pringle and Scottie Thompson, who scored 37 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Japeth Aguilar continued to pose problems with the paintwork with his athleticism and size. He finished the race with nine rebounds and two blocks with five points.

“Very frustrating. They’re a great team and they have one of the best coaches in PBA history. It won’t be easy, we have to find a way to do that, you know?” Said Durham.

“It’s not even about Xs and Os, yes, we have to execute, but we have to have a little bit of heart. It was terrible tonight. Everyone was playing horribly. We have to find a way to fix the problem before Friday.”

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement