An alleged murder victim died after being struck by another man in a center for adults with learning disabilities, according to an investigation.

On January 24, Robert Chaplin died at the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham.

His death came a day after he was allegedly attacked at the Morewood Center at Wingfield Road in Alfreton.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of his murder and then released on bail by the police.

Mr. Chaplin’s investigation was opened in the Chesterfield Coroner court on Wednesday, February 5, reports the Derbyshire Times.

Giving evidence, Detective Inspector Justin Redman of the Derbyshire police said: “One of the caregivers witnessed the whole incident.

“Mr. Chaplin could be quite verbally aggressive when he had alcohol – which they believe he had that night.

“He was particularly violent towards a gentleman who is now our suspect.

“Because Mr. Chaplin was verbally abusive to our suspect, our suspect went out into a courtyard and became increasingly stressed.

“Mr. Chaplin then locked him out.

“Our suspect was sent back to the establishment and Mr. Chapman continued to be verbally abusive towards him.

“Our suspect then launched a punch which connected to the region of Mr. Chaplin’s neck.

“He fell back and lost consciousness.

“The ambulance service was called and Mr. Chaplin was transported to the hospital.”

Coroner Peter Nieto said the interim post-mortem tests showed that Mr. Chaplin died from a “hypoxic brain injury”.

He adjourned the investigation until June 9 to allow the investigation to continue.

