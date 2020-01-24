advertisement

The social workers have repeatedly failed to investigate “serious and reasonable allegations of physical and emotional abuse” of a child by their mother, and a confidential review has revealed that she has failed to report any concerns to gardaí.

The young girl, Amy *, was returned home from a nursing grant to her mother, where she was said to have been emotionally and physically abused, although several professionals were concerned that her mother was unable to care for her.

Despite repeated referrals from several professionals to the Laois-Offaly social department, the young girl’s case remained without a social worker for over four years.

An expert review of the social department was completed in May 2015, but the results have never been published. The Irish Times review found that several “significant allegations” of physical abuse were “not adequately addressed”.

The confidentiality exam was conducted by childcare expert Lynne Peyton and commissioned by Tusla, the agency for children and families, because a service manager had concerns about handling the case. Tusla took responsibility for the social services of the Health Service Executive in 2014.

Amy was “subject to constant emotional neglect and both physical and emotional abuse by her mother.”

‘Kill her’

The mother admitted that she had committed “inappropriate physical assault” on several occasions, and occasionally informed the experts that she did not want Amy or was going to “kill” her.

The highly critical assessment found that it was not clear why “serious and substantiated allegations of physical and emotional abuse were not reported to An Garda Síochána in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and did not trigger a child protection conference”.

The young girl’s case was not given to a social worker for over four years, and from 2008 to 2011, a “number of serious risk transfers” for the child were sent to the social work department, but “none of them received an appropriate response”. found the review.

The review found that there were “large gaps in support for social work” for the child.

“No Obvious Logs”

It was said “it is worrying that a child protection and welfare case of such significant importance will not be allocated for more than four years” and that the Social Work Department “has no obvious protocols for responding to serious transfers” about Amy’s care by EU executives have other services.

In early 2012, Amy was taken into care and placed with a foster family, but two years later, despite concerns from professionals about her ability to care for her, she was returned to her mother.

The Laois-Offaly social work department was embroiled in fierce controversy in 2015, relating to a large backlog of cases that were unrated and undistributed.

A Tusla spokeswoman said the agency could not comment on individual cases, but a “service improvement plan” had led to significant reforms in Laois-Offaly in recent years.

* The child’s name has been changed to protect his identity.

