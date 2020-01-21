advertisement

Okello poses in a Paradou AC jersey after signing. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Cranes playmaker Allan Okello sealed his transfer to the Algerian side of Paradou AC.

The midfielder who recently wanted to get away from KCCA FC has finally seen his wish come true.

advertisement

It was unveiled on Tuesday by Paradou, signing a three-year contract that will see it with the Algerian giants until 2023.

His former club, KCCA FC, pocketed 200,000 USD with 20% reduction on his transfer fees in case Paradou resells it.

Okello and his former teammate Mustafa Kizza have wanted moves away from the Kasasiros since last month (December).

As a result, they were frozen out of the team and were yet to appear in the second round of the Ugandan Premier League.

With Okello now sealing his move, Kizza wasn’t as lucky as his move to Morocco failed last week, prompting him to return to KCCA FC.

comments

advertisement