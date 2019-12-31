advertisement

All West Virginia correction cadets apparently giving a Nazi salute will be fired, the West Virginia government, Jim Justice, announced.

The statue, discovered at the beginning of December, shows members of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Basic Training Class 18 with one arm up. In the text above it says ‘Greetings BYRD!’ In a reference to a training instructor for the class, according to the Ministry of Military Affairs and Public Security.

The governor condemned the training group’s behavior in a statement on Monday.

“We have many good people at the Ministry of Military Affairs and Public Security,” said Justice. “But this incident was completely unacceptable. Now we must continue and work diligently to ensure that such a thing never happens again. “

Three staff members from the training academy are also dismissed. Four other instructors who did not report the photo will be suspended without payment, he said.

Some cadets did it because they were “afraid they would not graduate”

The Ministry of Military Affairs and Public Security has released the image, with the faces of trainees and employees blurry earlier in December. A number of employees were suspended due to an investigation into the reason why the group photo was taken.

Jeff Sandy, cabinet secretary of the Ministry of Military Affairs and Public Security, recommended that the cadets go to Justice.

He noted in his letter to the governor that some cadets “were aware of the connotations associated with the gesture, that they felt uncomfortable with the practice … and / or that they only followed what they considered as considered an order “because they feared they would not graduate.”

“Nonetheless,” Sandy wrote, “their behavior has undoubtedly also resulted in the far-reaching and harmful perceptions that are the antithesis of the values ​​we are trying to achieve.”

