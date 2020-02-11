advertisement

The elections were closed in 39 general constituencies, making Fianna Fáil the largest party in the 33rd Dáil.

Micheál Martin’s party occupied 38 seats (six less than the result in 2016) and left with a TD more than Sinn Féin (37), increasing the total number of seats by 14.

Fine Gael, the largest party in the 32nd Dáil, will return with 35 MPs, 15 fewer than in 2016.

The Greens won 12 seats (an increase of 10 over 2016), the Socialists voted six (plus three), the Labor Party ended with six seats (minus one), solidarity people before profit had five (minus one), Aontú has one , Independents4Change has one (three) and there are 19 independent TDs.

The turnout on Saturday was 62.9 percent after 65.2 percent in 2016.

In Cavan-Monaghan, election officials counted the ballots around midnight when the candidates from Fianna Fáil, Brendan Smith and Niamh Smyth took the last two places. The Sinn Féin duo Matt Carthy and Paulie Tully as well as Gael Minister Heather Humphreys were elected in front of them in the five-seater.

Other late cases were Sligo-Leitrim, where Fianna Fáil’s Marc MacSharry remained, and Fine Gael’s Frank Feighan ensured a return to Dáil Éireann. Marian Harkin (Independent) and Sinn Féins Martin Kenny were also elected.

In Wicklow, three of the five seats were filled at the final count, long after Sinn Fein’s election of John Brady after Sunday’s first count. Socialist Jennifer Whitmore took second place in the 14th election with Health Minister Simon Harris, Stephen Donnelly from Fianna Fáil and Steven Matthews from the Green Party.

The fine Gaelic Minister of State Andrew Doyle was the last to be eliminated and lost his seat after 13 years as a member of Dáil. Fianna Fáils Pat Casey, a Glendalough hotelier, previously lost her seat.

Can be good, Taoiseach

During a spontaneous walking tour of Moore Street in Dublin on Monday evening, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald was asked if she would be the next Taoiseach when the count was completed.

“I could be the next Taoiseach, yes,” she said.

Ms. McDonald claimed that Sinn Féin “won” the election based on the fact that he received the largest proportion of the referendum.

Her party won 24.5 percent of the vote, ahead of Fianna Fáil with 22.2 percent and Fine Gael with 20.9 percent. The Greens won 7.1 percent, Labor 4.4 percent, Social Democrats 2.9 percent and Solidarity People Before Profit 2.9 percent. Independent TDs and others won 15.4 percent.

At RTÉ Radio, Ms. McDonald said she was happy that Mr. Martin had “come to his senses” when he made comments on Sunday that seemed to open the door to possible discussions with Sinn Féin.

This was a departure from his consistent line during the campaign that Fianna Fáil would not agree to an agreement with Sinn Féin.

Ms. McDonald said her preference remained a government without one of the two former largest parties, but added that “adult people” sit down and talk.

Fianna Fáil, Dara Calleary’s deputy chairwoman, said this morning that his party was “certainly” ready to speak to Sinn Féin.

losses

So far there have been a number of high profile victims. The veteran Fianna Fáil TD Pat the Cope Gallagher lost his seat in Donegal. Independent Minister Kevin Boxer Moran lost his seat in Longford-Westmeath, Secretary of Transport Shane Ross lost his seat in Dublin-Rathdown and his counterpart Katherine Zappone lost their seat in southwest Dublin. Minister of Social Protection Regina Doherty lost her seat in Meath East.

Secretary of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor lost her seat in Dún Laoghaire, Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger lost her seat in Dublin West and Prime Minister Whip Seán Kyne lost his seat in Galway West. Former union leader Joan Burton lost her seat in Dublin West, while high-profile fine Gael banker Kate O’Connell lost her seat in Dublin Bay South, while Fianna Fáils Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers lost her seat in Mayo.

Fine Gael’s Catherine Byrne lost its seat in Dublin South Central, while Fianna Fáil’s TD Malcolm Byrne, who was elected for the first time in November, did not remain in Wexford. In Clare Fianna Fáil, TD Timmy Dooley has lost his place.

