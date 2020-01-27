advertisement

The Grammys 2020 took place last night and Billie Eilish was a big winner of the evening, winning 5 gongs.

When accepting the song of the year award for “Bad Guy,” Billie said, “So many other songs deserve it, I’m sorry. This is my first Grammys. I never thought it would happen in my whole life. “

When she won the album of the year award for “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?”, Her brother / producer Finneas added: “” We didn’t make this album to win a Grammy.

“We didn’t think it would gain anything. We wrote an album on depression and suicidal thoughts and climate change and being the bad guy, whatever that means.”

Lizzo was another big winner of the evening. She won the best solo pop performance (‘Truth Hurts’), the best contemporary urban album (‘Cuz I Love You’) and the best traditional performance R’N’B (‘Jerome’).

His acceptance speech for the first prize of the evening was touching and motivating. Speaking to the room, she said: “You create beautiful music, you create connectivity. And, as I speak to all of you in this room, we have to keep reaching out.

“This is the beginning of making music that moves people, making music that makes people feel good, that frees people up.”

She also performed “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurst” at the awards ceremony last night.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5TYhoFvPus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTxXyL3AfYw

Other highlights of the evening included an emotional performance by Demi Lovato. It was the first time the artist had come on stage since his emergency transport to the hospital for an alleged overdose in 2018.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Glo6mbDWLd4

The story of the Grammys Award was made last night by BTS as they became the first K-pop group to play the Grammys. They shared the stage with Lil Nas X for a performance of his award-winning hit “Old Town Road”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drojmpUCC2M

Viewers also appreciated the performance of the Jonas Brothers. But not for the reason you expect. Rather, they got a kick out of the fact that Nick Jonas had spinach stuck in his teeth for both numbers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6j1TRq7jN8Y

Didn’t I or did someone tell Nick Jonas that he had something stuck in his tooth? #grammys

And at least you all know that I eat my green vegetables. 🤪

– Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

Alicia Keys was the host of the evening and a great success. Audiences loved his cover of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” which parodyed the year in music and at the Grammy Awards.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqk5cGzXVV0

Keys was also tasked with dedicating the awards ceremony to Kobe Bryant, who died tragically in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter this weekend.

She said: “We are together at the biggest music evening, celebrating our artists who do it best, but, to be honest with you, you were all feeling crazy sadness right now, because earlier today today, Los Angeles, America and the whole world have lost a hero.

“And we are literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built.

“Right now, Kobe and his family and all those who have been tragically lost today are in our minds, in our hearts, in our prayers, they are in this building.”

Keys was joined by Boyz II Men to sing an a capella version of “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday” at the Staples Center.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VM8hcNb5ptQ

Here are all the winners of the evening:

Record of the year

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Album of the year

Billie Eilish – When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Best New Artist

Billie eilish

Best rap / song performance

DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend – “superior”

Song of the year

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Best Rap Album

Tyler, the creator – IGOR

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – Dave Chappelle: Sticks and stones

Best Country Duo / Group performance

Dan + Shay – “Voiceless”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Lizzo – “The truth hurts”

Non-classical producer of the year

FINNEAS

Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish – When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

Best Traditional Pop Singing Album

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Watch Now

Best Pop Duo / Group performance

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road (with Billy Ray Cyrus)”

Best Americana Album

Keb ’Mo’ – Oklahoma

Best American Roots Song

I’m with her – “Call my name”

Best Performance American Roots

Sara Bareilles – Saint Honesty

Best music album in the world

Angelique Kidjo – Celia

Best R&B Album

Anderson .Paak – Ventura

Best Contemporary Urban Album

Lizzo – Because I love you

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton – “Say it (ft. JoJo)”

Best traditional R&B performance

Lizzo – “Jérôme”

Best R&B performance

Anderson .Paak – “Come Home (ft. Andre 3000)”

Best Alternative Music Album

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Best Rock Album

Cage the elephant – social clues

Best rock song

Gary Clark Jr. – “This land”

Best metal performance

Tool – “7empest”

Best Rock Performance

Gary Clark Jr. – This land

Best Musical Theater Album

Hadestown

Best Contemporary Classic Composition

Jennifer Higdon, composer – Higdon: Harp Concerto

.

