If you’re a traveler like me, you’re less loyal to a specific airline than the best, lowest rate you can get with a handful of favorite alines. The problem is that bouncing between different airlines can make it so worth obtaining the credit card from a particular airline – with the associated costs – as it would be if you were a more loyal, exclusive flyer.

My preferred credit card offers a solid combination of ongoing benefits and cash value, as well as a solid sign-up bonus. It is certainly easy to find brand airline cards that match this account, but if you are like me and not particularly loyal to a single person, then your best bet in this case might be something like the Capital One® Venture® Rewards credit card, which offers numerous ways to save money and earn rewards to pay more than for earning a place in your wallet. Rewards such as miles that can now be transferred to airline partners and a 2x win rate for daily expenses.

Here’s our guide to everything you need to know about the Capital One Venture card, starting with the six-digit sign-up bonus.

The welcome bonus: The current sign-up bonus from Capital One Venture is 50,000 miles that you will earn once you have spent $ 3,000 on the card within the first three months of opening your account. Note: If you redeem miles to clear recent travel purchases or to book new travel purchases through Capital One, the sign-up bonus is worth $ 500. However, if you transfer your miles to Capital One’s airline partners, travel blog The Points Guy estimates that the 50,000 miles are worth about $ 700.

Benefits and benefits: This is certainly not the most comprehensive map we have reviewed previously. However, the value you get for a modest annual fee of $ 95 (which is also waived during your first year) is pretty nice. Here are just a few of the benefits that travelers will love:

The Venture Rewards card offers benefits such as secondary car rental and travel accident insurance. You can also reach for the card when you leave the country, with the pleasure of knowing that there are no transaction fees. Every time you use the card to charge a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee, you receive an overview credit of up to $ 100 each year and you also receive extra comprehensive warranty protection when you purchase items with an original factory warranty of three years or less with this card.

Earn and redeem miles: The world of credit card rewards can seem daunting to someone who doesn’t necessarily have time to keep track of all the benefits and rules, and I personally appreciate the simplicity of the Venture Rewards card’s rate of profit: 2x miles per dollar spent on everything. Regarding mileage redemption, you can redeem them for one cent each for travel or transfer to partner airlines – and Capital One offers 15 airport transfer partners. Transfers to 12 of those partners have a ratio of 2x miles to 1.5 points or miles in the aviation program, while the other three transfer partners – Emirates, JetBlue and Singapore – have a ratio of 2: 1.

The last word

The Capital One Venture was named “The Best Travel Card” by CNBC in 2018 and it is easy to see why. From the solid welcome bonus of 50,000 miles to the miles that can be redeemed by a number of airline partners, not to mention the 2x profit percentages and other benefits such as no foreign transaction costs and the annual fee waived in the first year, there is everything – having great value here. This is a solid … let’s say, B + card – a card that is not the same as the most premium rewards cards available today, but that offers enough value to earn it a prominent place in the wallet of many consumers , Nevertheless.

