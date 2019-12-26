advertisement

When you are looking for a credit card with generous rewards and perks, it can be tempting to map into cards that offer large welcome bonuses of five and six digits. For many consumers it is indeed tempting to see a card like The Platinum Card® from American Express with a welcome offer of 60,000 points (after using the card to spend $ 5,000 in the first three months) and fairly quickly think about registering.

However, this is the case with the Amex Platinum. There are actually a lot of benefits to be aware of outside of the welcome offer, so you can maximize the full benefit potential of this card – which we should note right away, including an annual fee of $ 550. But note how quickly that fee melts away ( and your benefits start running), while we go through all the lesser-known benefits of this card.

Here is just an example, in addition to the welcome bonus:

5x earned points on airline tickets (booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel) and hotels (booked on amextravel.com)

Up to $ 200 in Uber credits

Up to $ 200 in aviation credit

Access to the Centurion Lounge

Elite status for stays at Hilton and Marriott accommodations

A Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit

Up to $ 100 credit for use at Saks Fifth Avenue

American Express concierge service

Access to the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program

If you are looking for a credit card with rewards, that list is exactly the kind that you want to see. Yes, a generous advance bonus is great. But you also want a range of benefits that continue to offer value – value in a way that, as strange as it may sound for a credit card, really makes your life a little better.

The Amex Platinum does that in our opinion and especially for a certain type of consumer. View that list of benefits above and at least one theme will come your way: if you travel even with a modest frequency, there is a lot to profit from.

Below we will summarize some of the finer points of that mix of benefits that will be invaluable especially for travelers – many more benefits that Amex Platinum cardholders may not even know what they are entitled to.

The highlights

The addition of 5x bonus categories in 2017 gave the Amex Platinum, which was already a solid premium card, an unparalleled earning potential. You can use the card to earn 5x Membership Rewards points on airline tickets, plus 5x points on hotels booked through Amex Travel. Pro tip: you earn 5x points on airline tickets when you book directly with the airline or through Amex Travel. However, with hotels you only earn 5x points when you book prepaid rates through amextravel.com, or when you book Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts online through Amex.

Let us briefly mention some travel-related credits that are linked to this card.

Each calendar year, the card gives you $ 200 in credit for incidental air fares (you must specify an eligible airline, and unfortunately the credit does not cover actual airline tickets). It is a nice extra to pay for everything, from luggage costs to access to the lounge. One of the most popular benefits of the card is the $ 200 in Uber credits that you receive every year. The way they are distributed – you get the credit every month in $ 15 increments, except for a $ 20 credit in December. Make sure you add your Amex Platinum to your Uber account and choose “Uber Cash” when you pay. Note: the credits are not redone at the end of the month, so if you have not used up your month’s allocation, keep in mind that they are also good for Uber Eats purchases.

To name a few extras, this card also gives you free access to American Express Centurion Lounge locations. If you’ve never checked out one before, you don’t know what you’re missing. Gourmet food options, artisan cocktails and plenty of comfort where you can relax while avoiding the bustle of the airport outside. The card also gives you access to Delta Sky Clubs when you travel with Delta, Priority Pass Lounges and many other lounges.

In the meantime, you will also receive Gold Elite status in the Marriott Bonvoy program, as well as Hilton Honors Gold status. Both give you the right to benefits such as late check-out and bonus income for a stay. This card can even serve as a gateway to your own personal concierge service. You get access to Amex Platinum Concierge, a telephone service that allows you to book much-needed restaurants and events, find a perfect dinner spot or even deliver articles on demand.

Do you fancy some shop therapy? The Amex Platinum has you covered there too, thanks to $ 100 in credit from Saks Fifth Avenue. It is available as two $ 50 statement credits per year, the first is available from January 1 to June 30, the second is available from July 1 to December 31. Even better, no minimum purchase is required to activate those credits.

it comes down to

The credit card you trust can be much more than scoring sweet up-front points bonuses and earning money back. From the $ 200 airline credit to the “concierge” service and much more, the American Express Platinum Card offers a huge amount of value and benefits – in addition to the obvious – to earn an overweight in a wallet.

