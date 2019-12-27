advertisement

Actress Jane Fonda has been leading Fire Drill Friday protests on climate change at the Capitol every Friday since October. In addition to her multiple arrests, some of Fonda’s famous friends and colleagues have come to protest alongside her and have also been arrested. Check out some of the famous faces here as well as some speakers and activists.

Sam Waterston, who plays sol at “Grace & Frankie”, supported him at the first rally on October 18th.

The actress, who became an activist, was arrested for the second time on October 25.

Her long-time friend Ted Danson was also arrested on October 25th.

Rosanna Arquette was arrested on November 1 after taking a seat in the Hart Senate office building next to Fonda.

Catherine Keener was also arrested at the Hart Building on November 1st.

Fonda speaks from the Capitol during her fourth rally on November 8th

The co-founders of Ben & Jerry, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, joined Jane Fonda on November 8th.

Fonda’s daughters “Grace & Frankie” – Brooklyn Decker and June Diane Raphael – took part in the fire exercise on Friday, November 15th.

Raphael plays Fonda’s older daughter Brianna.

Decker plays Fonda’s younger daughter Mallory.

Raphael waved to the supporters after she was arrested in the Russell Senate Office Building.

Robert Kennedy Jr. was also arrested on November 15th.

There was “CSI” actress Marg Helgenbeger.

The following week, model / actress Amber Valetta was arrested.

There was “Covert Affairs” star Piper Perabo.

Diane Lane gave a defiant look when she was tied up on November 22nd.

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage got involved on Black Friday.

The 11-year-old was one of the youngest and loudest demonstrators.

Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael’s husband, also attended the rally on November 29.

And was arrested afterwards.

Sally Field was arrested on Friday December 13th during Friday Friday drill.

“Happy Endings” star Casey Wilson smiled when she was arrested on December 20.

“Orange is the new black” star Matt McGorry is used to playing a cop without being arrested.

The famous author and feminist Gloria Steinem can add environmental activism to her list of causes.

On the last Fire Frill Friday of the year, December 27th, Lily Tomlin came to the capital with Fonda. Photo to come.

