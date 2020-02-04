advertisement

A pug, a French bulldog and a Dachsund café made Derby happy this weekend.

The one-day event held at Revolución De Cuba, The Strand, saw pet owners and their animal friends enjoying cocktails and coffee as well as “pawsecco and champaws” under pressure.

advertisement

The Valentine’s Day themed event, which also included a kissing camera, a love bench, and a kissing booth, took place on Sunday, February 2.

Owner Anushka Fernando said more than 150 dogs went to the cafe for a hug or two with other owners and dog lovers.

Anushka said: “We love coming to Derby – everyone is so cute and the dogs are also very friendly! It was the perfect day and a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Video loading

Video not available

Click to play

Tap to play

Video will start in 8Cancel

Play now

“We will be back soon with an event for Cockapoos this spring”.

The sausage cafe, held in Derby last September, delighted 560 people who traveled throughout the day.

.

advertisement