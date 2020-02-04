advertisement
Valentine’s Day themed event was a treat
ByAnna Whittaker
- 10:05 a.m., February 4, 2020
- 14:50, FEB 4, 2020
- More than 150 dogs joined the celebrations (Image: Anushka Fernando / Pug Cafe) 1 of 8
- The French appreciated the treats offered (Image: Anushka Fernando / Pug Cafe) 2 of 8
- Over 150 dogs went to the cafe on Sunday (Image: Anushka Fernando / Pug Cafe) 3 of 8
- Party people line up outside Revolución De Cuba (Image: Anushka Fernando / Pug Cafe) 4 of 8
- A Dachshund coffee was held at the Derby bar last year (Image: Anushka Fernando / Pug Cafe) 5 of 8
- The puppy’s menu had lots of treats for furry friends (Image: Anushka Fernando / Pug Cafe) 6 of 8
- The event included a kiss camera, a love bench and a kissing booth, just in time for Valentine’s Day (Image: Anushka Fernando / Pug Cafe) 7 of 8
- “It was the perfect day” (Image: Anushka Fernando / Pug Cafe) 8 of 8
