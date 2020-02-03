advertisement

Talk about a pleasant surprise! With Valentine’s Day 2020 around the corner, Amazon apparently decided that Prime Day 2020 should come early this year instead of this summer in June. In short, each of Amazon’s most popular and popular devices is now on sale with a big discount. The only omissions are Fire TV Sticks, because these deals ended last weekend, just like we said. That said, a select few people can still score a $ 50 Fire TV Stick 4K at the all-time low price of just $ 24.99 with coupon code 4KFIRETV. Unfortunately, not everyone is eligible for the deal – learn more about the terms and conditions.

Do you want a taste of what you can expect in this huge sale? The $ 50 Echo Dot has dropped to $ 29.99, the $ 90 Echo Show 5 is $ 64.99 and the $ 100 Echo Smart Speaker is $ 74.99. The return of Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Ring Video Doorbell Pro has fallen to a low point from just $ 99, and you can also save $ 35 on the Kindle Paperwhite or $ 25 on the all-new Kindle. And that’s not even half of the deals you’ll find in this huge sale!

You can shop the full sale here on the Amazon site:

All deals are excellent, but here are some of our favorite:

