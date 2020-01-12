advertisement

BGR cooperates with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. BGR and The Points Guy can receive a commission from card issuers.

Please note: the offers below can be changed at any time and some may no longer be available.

There is a lot of history behind the iconic American Express® Green Card, which made headlines in October due to the spectacular relaunch. Apart from the increased welcome bonus of 30,000 points and the number of other benefits that should make many travelers quite enthusiastic, the relaunch that Amex celebrated was desperately needed for a card that actually marked its 50th birthday in 2019. when the Beatles were still together and in the same year humanity stepped on the moon for the first time. At the time, travelers loved it because it was an alternative to taking travelers’ checks.

advertisement

And while the focus seemed to shift more and more to Amex’s more luxurious platinum and gold cards, the relaunch of the Amex Green Card brought new benefits and rewards that would appeal to anyone traveling more than once a year. One travel publication has gone so far that the updated map is called a “travel game changer”.

Let us go deeper into why that is the case and what everything is new.

What has changed?

The benefits of the card include a higher welcome bonus of 30,000 Membership Rewards points once you have spent $ 2,000 on the card in the first three months that you own the card.

of 30,000 Membership Rewards points once you have spent $ 2,000 on the card in the first three months that you own the card. Until January 15, new cardholders can also earn up to $ 100 in statement credits for eligible purchases of the Away luggage brand within the first three months.

No more foreign transaction costs from Amex on the card (but there may be exceptions when a merchant or cash machine charges foreign transaction costs).

You earn 3x 3x points worldwide on eligible trips, restaurants and transit.

The annual contribution has risen – to $ 150 from $ 95.

One of the other benefits you get with the renewed card is an annual credit of up to $ 100 when using the card to purchase a CLEAR® membership, as well as an additional annual credit of up to $ 100 for access to LoungeBuddy . CLEAR can make it a breeze to handle the airport’s security process in combination with TSA PreCheck®. The $ 100 credit means that you are only $ 79 for a standard membership, and you can also get more CLEAR discounts if you are a member of Delta SkyMiles or United MileagePlus.

Regarding the LoungeBuddy credit, you probably get one to two passes a year, which is perfect for a novice traveler who doesn’t use airport lounges often.

Image source: NEIL HALL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

The last word

Although the card now carries a higher annual fee, the new pay structure represents a clear improvement. This is a card that is demonstrably built for beginners and points and miles, and fills a kind of void in the current line-up of Membership Rewards under the Amex Gold. You can apply for the card now and take advantage of the opportunity for 30,000 bonus points – and the Away credit up to $ 100 – by registering before January 15.

Image source: Wyatt Smith / The Points Guy

.

advertisement