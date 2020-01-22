advertisement
If you’re looking for a new TV, today is definitely the time to make it happen, because Amazon is blowing out a lot of popular models at cut-throat prices for Super Bowl 54. The stars of the show are Amazon’s big sales on Sony 4K- TVs, Samsung 4K and 8K TVs and LG 4K TVs, but you can also score deep discounts on a number of top class 4K Roku TV models up to 65 inches. View the best deals below.
Sony 4K TV offers
Samsung 4K and 8K TV deals
LG 4K TV offers
TCL 65 ″ Class 5 Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV
- Smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels with more than 500,000 films and TV episodes via Roku TV
- Combines 4K Ultra HD image brightness with the contrast, color and details of Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike image
- Ful lView design offers a clean, contemporary edge-to-edge glass display that seamlessly matches your viewing experience
- Auto Game Mode automatically improves performance by offering the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best image settings for gaming
- Inputs: 4 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, composite, headphone connection, optical audio output, Ethernet
- Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 56.9 inch x 33.1 inch x 3.1 inch, TV with stand: 56.9 inch x 35.2 inch x 11.4 inch
- Easy voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
TCL 65 ″ Class 6 series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV
- QLED color technology delivers better brightness and a larger color volume for exceptionally vivid and lifelike image performance.
- Smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels with more than 500,000 films and TV episodes via Roku TV
- Combines 4K Ultra HD image brightness with the contrast, color and detail of Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike image
- LED background lighting with contrast control zones produces deep black and excellent image quality
- Full View design offers a sleek, contemporary edge-to-edge glass display that seamlessly matches your viewing experience
- Auto Game Mode automatically improves performance by offering the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best image settings for gaming
- Inputs: 4 HDMI (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, composite, headphone jack, optical audio output, Ethernet
- Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 56. 9 ″ X 32. 9 ″ X 3. 4 ″, TV with stand: 56. 9 ″ X 36. 0 ″ X 12. 4 ″
- Easy voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
TCL 55 ″ Class 6 Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV
- LED color technology provides better brightness and a larger color volume for exceptionally vivid and lifelike image performance
- Smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels with more than 500,000 films and TV episodes via Roku TV
- Combines 4K Ultra HD image brightness with the contrast, color and detail of Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike image
- LED backlighting with contrast control zones produces deep black and excellent image quality
- Full view offers a sleek, contemporary edge-to-edge glass screen that seamlessly connects to your viewing experience
- Auto game mode automatically improves performance by offering the smoothest action, lowest latency, and the best image settings for gaming
- Inputs: 4 HDMI (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, composite, headphone jack, optical audio output, Ethernet
- Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 48; 3 X 28; 1 X 3; 4 inch, TV with standard: 48; 3 X 31; 1 X 12; 4 inches
- Easy voice control with compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant
TCL 50 ″ Class 5 Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV
- Smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels with more than 500,000 films and TV episodes via Roku TV
- Combines 4K Ultra HD image brightness with the contrast, color and details of Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike image
- Full View design offers a sleek, contemporary edge-to-edge glass screen that seamlessly connects to your viewing experience
- Auto Game Mode automatically improves performance by offering the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best image settings for gaming
- Inputs: 4 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, composite, headphone connection, optical audio output, Ethernet
- Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 48.4 inch x 28.1 inch x 3.0 inch, TV with stand: 48.4 inch x 30.6 inch x 10.0 inch
- Easy voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
