advertisement

If you’re looking for a new TV, today is definitely the time to make it happen, because Amazon is blowing out a lot of popular models at cut-throat prices for Super Bowl 54. The stars of the show are Amazon’s big sales on Sony 4K- TVs, Samsung 4K and 8K TVs and LG 4K TVs, but you can also score deep discounts on a number of top class 4K Roku TV models up to 65 inches. View the best deals below.

Sony 4K TV offers

Samsung 4K and 8K TV deals

LG 4K TV offers

TCL 65 ″ Class 5 Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV

Smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels with more than 500,000 films and TV episodes via Roku TV

Combines 4K Ultra HD image brightness with the contrast, color and details of Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike image

Ful lView design offers a clean, contemporary edge-to-edge glass display that seamlessly matches your viewing experience

Auto Game Mode automatically improves performance by offering the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best image settings for gaming

Inputs: 4 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, composite, headphone connection, optical audio output, Ethernet

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 56.9 inch x 33.1 inch x 3.1 inch, TV with stand: 56.9 inch x 35.2 inch x 11.4 inch

Easy voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

TCL 65 ″ Class 6 series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV

QLED color technology delivers better brightness and a larger color volume for exceptionally vivid and lifelike image performance.

Smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels with more than 500,000 films and TV episodes via Roku TV

Combines 4K Ultra HD image brightness with the contrast, color and detail of Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike image

LED background lighting with contrast control zones produces deep black and excellent image quality

Full View design offers a sleek, contemporary edge-to-edge glass display that seamlessly matches your viewing experience

Auto Game Mode automatically improves performance by offering the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best image settings for gaming

Inputs: 4 HDMI (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, composite, headphone jack, optical audio output, Ethernet

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 56. 9 ″ X 32. 9 ″ X 3. 4 ″, TV with stand: 56. 9 ″ X 36. 0 ″ X 12. 4 ″

Easy voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

TCL 55 ″ Class 6 Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV

LED color technology provides better brightness and a larger color volume for exceptionally vivid and lifelike image performance

Smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels with more than 500,000 films and TV episodes via Roku TV

Combines 4K Ultra HD image brightness with the contrast, color and detail of Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike image

LED backlighting with contrast control zones produces deep black and excellent image quality

Full view offers a sleek, contemporary edge-to-edge glass screen that seamlessly connects to your viewing experience

Auto game mode automatically improves performance by offering the smoothest action, lowest latency, and the best image settings for gaming

Inputs: 4 HDMI (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, composite, headphone jack, optical audio output, Ethernet

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 48; 3 X 28; 1 X 3; 4 inch, TV with standard: 48; 3 X 31; 1 X 12; 4 inches

Easy voice control with compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant

TCL 50 ″ Class 5 Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV

Smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels with more than 500,000 films and TV episodes via Roku TV

Combines 4K Ultra HD image brightness with the contrast, color and details of Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the most lifelike image

Full View design offers a sleek, contemporary edge-to-edge glass screen that seamlessly connects to your viewing experience

Auto Game Mode automatically improves performance by offering the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best image settings for gaming

Inputs: 4 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, composite, headphone connection, optical audio output, Ethernet

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 48.4 inch x 28.1 inch x 3.0 inch, TV with stand: 48.4 inch x 30.6 inch x 10.0 inch

Easy voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

.

advertisement

advertisement