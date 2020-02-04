advertisement

Go to Amazon right now and you’ll find Bose Bluetooth earbuds for sale for just $ 99, which is an absolute bargain. However, if you are not looking for new headphones, there is an even bigger sale that you may want to view. Every one of Bose’s most popular wireless speakers is now on sale with a discount from the Bose SoundLink Micro for $ 79 and the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II for $ 99 to the $ 200 Bose SoundLink Revolve for $ 159 and the $ 300 Bose SoundLink Revolve + for $ 139. View all deals below.

Bose SoundLink Micro

CRISP, BALANCED SOUND and unrivaled bass for a Bluetooth speaker of its size, plays loud and clear outdoors for beach days or camping trips

WATERPROOF loudspeaker from the inside (IPx7 classification), with soft, robust exterior, resistant to dents, cracks and scratches

EASY PORTABLE with a tear-resistant strap to take it with you wherever you go, strap on your backpack, cooler or handlebar

UP TO 6 HOURS playing time from a rechargeable battery and Bluetooth wireless connection. Wireless range up to 30 feet

BUILT IN LOUDSPEAKER for loudly recording calls and voice access to your phone’s Siri or your Google Assistant. Speaker dimensions: 3.87 Height X 3.87 Width X 1.37 Depth inches. Silicone rubber for the outside of SoundLink Micro

With Bluetooth wireless pairing with voice prompts you can easily take calls and access your phone’s virtual assistant – hands-free

Connect two SoundLink speakers together for party mode or stereo mode or use Bose SimpleSync technology to pair with a member of the Bose Smart Home Family to play synchronously

Bose SoundLink Bluetooth speaker II

Innovative Bose technology packages powerful sound in a small, water-resistant speaker

Robust, with a soft silicone exterior that makes it easy to pick up and use. Bluetooth 4.2 Wireless. Auxiliary connection of 3.5 millimeters

Through voice prompts you are paired via Bluetooth, so it’s easier than ever or even quick paired with NFC devices

With the lithium-ion battery you can enjoy up to 8 hours of play time, rechargeable with USB power sources

Built-in microphone for speaker or access to digital assistants such as Siri or Google Now. The mobile devices must be within range

Bose SoundLink Revolve

Deep, loud and compelling sound, with true 360-degree coverage; Wireless range up to 30 feet; For those moments when loud is just not loud enough, use the app to connect two SoundLink Revolve speakers

Seamless aluminum housing is durable and water resistant (Ipx4). SoundLink Revolve speakers keep track of the last eight devices that are paired and connected to them, which removes the least recently used device when a new pair is paired

Enjoy up to 12 hours of play time with a rechargeable lithium ion battery

Bluetooth wireless connection with voice prompts; take calls easily and get access to Siri or Google now

Connect 2 speakers together for playback in stereo or party mode

Bose SoundLink Revolve +

The best-performing portable speaker from Bose; delivers deep, loud, breathtaking sound with true 360 ​​degree coverage

Flexible fabric handle makes it easy to grab and go; seamless aluminum housing is durable and water resistant (Ipx4)

Enjoy up to 16 hours of play time with a durable, rechargeable lithium-ion battery. 3.6 inch Full Range driver

Bluetooth wireless connection with voice prompts; take calls easily and get access to Siri or Google now. Connect two speakers together to play stereo or party mode

Wireless range up to 9 m (30 ft). With the Bose Connect app you can easily connect and switch between Bluetooth devices automatically

Bose SoundTouch 10

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device is sold separately)

The smallest one-piece wireless speaker from Bose offers room-filling sound; listen immediately

Works with your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices to play music services such as Amazon Music, Spotify, internet radio stations and your saved music library

Access your music in the simplest way with the powerful app, the intuitive remote control or six presets

Is part of a full range of multiroom wireless speakers designed to grow with you. Wireless network compatibility: 802.11 b / g / n

Just ask; With the new Bose Skill for Alexa you can now enjoy hands-free voice control of your SoundTouch speakers with any device with Alexa, such as the Echo Dot

NOTE: Consult the user manual and the user manual for help available below

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

