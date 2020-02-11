advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The season 82 UAAP volleyball tournament continues to prevail despite the threat of the novel corona virus.

The volleyball events that kick off the second semester of the UAAP will open this weekend at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“As we speak, all systems go. We are ready to face this situation, but the moment we speak, we prevail, ”said UAAP Executive Director Atty. Rebo Saguisag at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Be assured that the UAAP is committed to the safety of our sports students, coaches and officials.”

The University of the East and the University of the Philippines open the ceremony, with the men’s team competing at 9 a.m. and women at 11 a.m.

The men’s teams from Far Eastern U and the University of Santo Tomas will compete at 2 p.m. in front of the women’s teams at 4 p.m.

The UAAP has decided to mix up the schedule for the coming season and focus on men’s games, unlike in the past, when the double heads were always played in the morning.

