advertisement

When several hundred girls gather to play basketball in an all-Surrey tournament this week, Jess Franz will be there for a walk, talking about how they can also become firefighters someday.

More than a decade ago, Franz played in the Surrey Fire Fighters Senior Girls Goodwill Basketball Classic with Elgin Park Orcas, during a multi-year tournament run. In 2008, the South Surrey school team went on to head everyone else in the province, and Franz later graduated to play universities and pro teams.

advertisement

Today, in a full-fledged story, Franz is a first-year firefighter in Surrey, and now helps organize the tour that helped inspire her to take that career path.

“Until I played in this tournament 13 or 14 years ago, I never knew there were female firefighters,” Franz said. “I’ve never seen one, they weren’t on TV then. It was a strong tune when I heard Nancy talk.”

This is Nancy Innes, Surrey’s first professional firefighter, who retired last fall.

• READ MORE: Surrey’s first professional firefighter jumps over inspiring careers.

“She talked to us all on tour at the time, and I’m sure over the course of her career she’s spoken to 20,000 girls, saying, ‘Hey, you have to become a firefighter,'” Franz recalled. “But in the three years I played in that basketball tournament, I was convinced that it meant me, specifically – I knew she did,” she added with a laugh. “I was like, ‘I’m going to do this,’ and it was in my thoughts even when I went to play basketball in and out of college. When I came back, my goal was to be a firefighter.”

(story continues video)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gbh6uwE4IEY (/ embed)

In recent years, with workshops and other initiatives, the Surrey Fire Service has encouraged more women to explore a career in firefighting. The Goodwill Tournament, now in its 19th year, aims to promote diversity in firefighting service and also gives scholarships to players who volunteer in the community, through the Surrey Fire Fighters Charity Association.

This year, 24 senior girls’ teams will play in the tournament, which began on Monday (January 6th) and runs through Saturday. Other programs and details are posted at surreyfirefighters.com/basketball.

“This is our biggest year in recent memory, in terms of the number of teams involved,” said Adam MacEwan, chief tournament organizer.

MacEwan said that in the “final” on Saturday (January 11th), Franz will speak with the players to reflect on a basketball career that took her from high school to Thompson Rivers, Capilano and also the University of Calgary, before she to go to Austria to play for the national team of this country (she has her nationality), and also for a pro team in Vienna.

After moving to Canada five years ago, Franz went to watch games at the Goodwill tournament here in Surrey.

“I wanted to see if Nancy was there,” Franz recalled. “I coach community basketball, and I watched a lot of those girls playing, and yes, it was Nancy. I remember asking her, ‘So hey, you certainly don’t remember me, but I do remember you, and I really want to I become a firefighter, and what can I do? ‘ She took me under my arm and out in the open, and she told me what I needed to do and how to get there.The whole fire service in Surrey was welcoming to me and I went out and got my qualifications, just checking all those boxes. “

(story continues below)

In this photo from 2007, the powers of Jess Franz of Elgin Park traverse an opponent during a play-off basketball game at Vancouver’s Capilano College, where Franz later played. (File photo: Chung Chow)

Franz said she was attracted to firefighters from the idea of ​​working as a team and also being mentally and physically pushed.

“And there are some ups and downs with it because you also do a physical test and all these mental tests,” Franz added. “One year I got really sick and I wasn’t able to do the physical, and it took me a whole year. But sometimes things work the way they do, and they work well, and now I’m really happy to be here. But yes, there it’s been a long journey to get here. “

Last year, the 18th edition of the Goodwill Classic was won by the girls of Semiahmoo Secondary, in an 82-53 victory over Lord Tweedsmuir.

• READ OUT MORE: Semiahmoo wins classic 2019 Surrey firefighters.

This week, games will be played at the gyms at Lord Tweedsmuir and Salish High Schools.

“What’s special about this tournament is that it involves every team in Surrey, so everybody comes together to play basketball,” Franz explained. “And with the firefighters involved, it really makes the girls think of it as a career – I’m an example of that, or not. It’s a career for girls not enough to think about. I think nowadays girls they see policing as an opportunity for them, but firefighters are still seen as super-dominated by men. But women, we can become firefighters and be able to do all the things required, including the physical part of the job. “

With Elgin Park back in the day, Franz said she had “one of the most amazing high school basketball careers,” followed by good times at university and Austria.

“Honestly, the basketball game gave me and taught me so much, and then playing the game to introduce me to my dream career, firefighter, is the craziest thing about how it has gone for me,” Franz said.

On the road, having settled more on her new job, she would like to return to high school coaching, most likely in the Whalley area.

“I was really involved in that community when I came back (from Austria), when I worked in the school district for five years,” Franz explained. “Doing something in the north (Surrey area) I’m interested in, working there with the players and giving them some training.”

As for firefighters, Innes retired from the Surrey service the year Franz was hired, and time is not lost on the rookie.

“For me, seeing someone like Nancy on some kind of tournament blew my mind and she was so inspiring,” Franz added. “Seeing it just showed me that I could do it too, that it was accessible to me, and so now that I’m here and in Nancy’s position, and being a former basketball player, I’m really excited to be a part of and also to answer their questions and help them get into this as a career. Hopefully I can lead the way for basketball players like her, and not just basketball players – all girls. For me, it would be really interesting to help more girls play in this tournament, as I did. “

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement