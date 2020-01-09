advertisement

Semiahmoo Totems will claim a fourth straight tournament title during the 29th edition of the Surrey RCMP Classic, which will go on Sunday (January 12th) and run until the following Saturday (January 18th).

For the year 2020, 48 teams of young and old will shoot for glory on the All-Surrey High School Tournament, with a championship final played at Enver Creek High School gym (14505 84 Ave.).

Among Canada’s largest high school basketball tournaments, the Surrey RCMP Classic includes close to 700 teen athletes playing a total of 87 games over a busy week of action. Programs and results are posted at surreybasketballclassic.info.

The tournament still holds fond memories of players including Kyle Grewal, a Double Classic star during his days with the Enver Creek team in the mid-2000s. A dozen plus years later, at age 31, Grewal has completed his degree legal and now lives in Sydney, Australia.

“I remember class 9 and got a star award at RCMP, and that was very special because I hadn’t been great at basketball before, so it was great for me, and I was in cloud nine,” he was remembered in a phone call. “It finally paid off, all the work I put in. I was 14 that year.”

A few seasons later, Grewal won a classic scholarship that gave way to his post-secondary education.

“It was one of the first scholarships I received, the Roger Pierlet Scholarship, so it was special,” Grewal recalled. “That’s when I realized that hey, I can pay the university, at least part of it. My mom still has a scholarship pricing framework and is on the wall at home, and it’s nice to see when I get home.”

Pictures: Riley Barker during his days with the White Rock Christian Academy in the late 2000s. (Photo: David Zuskind)

Riley Barker, another classic character, is a firefighter in Vancouver right now, and he certainly brought the Heat as a two-time MVP to the RCMP Classic from 2007 to 2010, when his White Rock Academy Christian team won the tournament three times.

“These were some fun games,” Barker recalled. “For the team was one we always looked forward to because coming in, being a strong team in the Lower Mainland, we knew we would have a good chance of winning it, but we also knew we would “they were one or two Surrey teams that flew under the radar and would bring out the best against you. There were always good, tough matches.”

After high school, Barker continued to play NCAA ball at the University of Portland, and also venture overseas.

“For current players my advice is, it doesn’t matter who you’re against, just go for as much fun as you can,” Barker said. “The biggest thing to know is that you are in high school and this is going to be some of the best times you have played basketball – just playing against other guys your age and potentially meeting people in the tournament that you can relate to later in life, someone who can help with a future job or in other ways.

“The connections are made there, and that includes the cops,” Barker added. “Go say hello because it’s their tournament and they’re there to interact with the players.”

Only Surrey schools are allowed to participate in the Classic, which has grown from eight teams to 48 over the years. As in previous years, 24 senior teams have been included, and this year there will be 24 young teams.

The inaugural tournament, held in 1992, was coordinated by Rick Inrig and RCMP officer Norm Massie. Inrig is still involved as co-director of a tour, along with Kevin De Boice, while Massie has since retired and now lives in Ontario.

From the beginning, the tournament was designed as a way for police and school students to enjoy positive interaction.

“The goal has been to encourage a healthy attitude towards high school sports and to strengthen positive relationships with the RCMP,” Inrig said. “Many of the talented athletes of the tournament have graduated and have continued to play college and college basketball in Canada and the United States.”

Pictures: Semiahmoo grad Adam Paige now plays with the University of Alberta Golden Bears. (Photo: Don Voaklander)

Among them is Adam Paige, an eight-foot-six-foot forward with the Golden Bears at the University of Alberta. He won a pair of classic titles with the Semiahmoo Totems in 2017 and 2018, but had graduated by the time the school team won its third consecutive championship last year, in an 89-82 triumph over the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers.

“Semiahmoo wasn’t always a great basketball school in the past, but now having three (Classic) championships has been great for the school,” Paige said.

He has fond memories of playing in the Surrey RCMP Classic.

“One of my earliest memories was in Grade 10 when we actually got knocked out in the quarterfinals, I think it was, and just the energy, it was amazing,” Paige said of playing in the Classic. “And then getting to the finals the next two years, was where I wanted to go. And just reading the program they have and seeing all the players from the past, all those names, something like that also motivated me. a great event. “

Paige tips for current players are to enjoy the experience of playing in the Classic.

“It’s just something you want to dive in as much as possible, even if you don’t play an important game,” Paige said. “It’s just interesting to play other schools from Surrey, the ones that can’t play during the year because it’s triple-A or quad-A – just being able to show off your basketball skills and be around students like-minded. And if you can go to the championship game, try to get there because it’s extremely fun. “

