ST. PAUL, Minn. – Elias Pettersson scored his 21st goal and fellow All-Star Jacob Markstom stopped 23 shots in the Vancouver Canucks’ 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Bo Horvat added two goals – second in an empty net with 5.7 seconds left – and Troy Stecher scored for the Canucks as well. They have won nine of the 11 and picked up their second win in two days.

Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves, and Marcus Foligno scored for Minnesota. The Wild were held to 24 shots total after averaging 40 in their previous three games.

Capture the net two, including the game-winning goal as #Canucks unleashes the Wild in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/rlSjuEDS5R

– Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 12, 2020

The day after scoring four third-period goals in Buffalo to grab a two-game slide, the Canucks scored three in the second period and briefly broke out of a game fan.

After a scoreless first period, Vancouver ended a 0-for-18 power drought extending over five games to Pettersson’s second period goal, as things were turning around without pressure. Minnesota responded with Foligno’s eighth goal of the season at the 11:58 mark to bring life to an otherwise sleepy arena.

But the tie lasted just 13 seconds, with Horvat hitting a loose ball out of the mess from a Tanner Pearson kick. The Canucks were struck again 1:13 later when Stecher’s flanked shot from above the right circle beat Dubnyk’s glove to make it 3-1.

The Wild whistled for eight penalties and Minnesota’s 20th-ranked game unit went 0-for-5 to the man’s advantage. Minnesota emptied its net early in the fourth, but could not solve Markstrom.

NOTES: Stecher’s goal was his first in 26 games. … Wild LW Jason Zucker returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with a broken right fibula, and D Greg Pateryn played for the first time this season after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia in October. … Vancouver played its fourth game in six days. … Foligno has four goals in four games.

Canucks: Finish their five-game trip Tuesday night to Winnipeg.

Wild: In Pittsburgh Tuesday night.

