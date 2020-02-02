advertisement

Logan McGill, Mornington’s trainer, wants to use an all-star mile start for his tough gallop Gold Fields to lure his great companion and neighbor Stephen Baster out of retirement.

The 45-year-old Baster drove for the last time on November 16 when he won Group 3 Sandown Stakes at Gold Fields. Two days later, he started a new career in the real estate industry.

McGill hopes the story can be repeated for Gold Fields and Baster at the $ 5 million race in Caulfield on March 14th.

“He just scolds him,” said McGill about horse and rider.

“It’s a big $ 5 million race, so there is a big incentive for Steve to come back and he told me he was thinking about it.”

“He needs to get fitter, but if we can get started, he’s ready to take a farewell ride there and I’ll do my best to convince him.

“I think if Steve said he was going to ride it, it would result in more votes and increase our chances of getting a start.”

Gold Fields has been in high demand since it opened and was 11th yesterday.

McGill said he and his owners had put a lot of effort into getting Gold Fields into the race, and if they had made Baster take the challenge, it could be the difference whether they came in or missed.

media_cameraStephen Baster celebrated his victory at Gold Fields in the Sandown Stakes last November. Picture: AAP / Vince Caligiuri

You made video clips and promoted Gold Fields on social media. Late last week, McGill’s three-year-old daughter Lacey was on her pony next to Gold Fields and asked people to vote for him. On Saturday, after he was out with McGill, he recorded a clip asking for voices.

“We will push as hard as possible. He is a tough Victorian horse that is so consistent. We have no illusions about how hard it will be (to win), but if you look at its shape, no matter which one If you run it, it will run well as long as it has its preferred conditions.

“He is a sure horse.

“The bottom line, if he doesn’t get in there, is a $ 150,000 consolation race with the same program.”

His plan is for Gold Fields to resume on February 29th at Shaftesbury Avenue Handicap (1400m) in Flemington as an entry into the All Star Mile.

MONDAY RACE BOOK

LET’S GET THIS JUST

VRC race director Leigh Jordan was not surprised by the social media talk about the Rapid Racing meeting in Flemington on Sunday.

“It’s something else, it’s something new, and people will be asking questions,” said Jordan.

All seven races are held on the straight. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. and the last race is at 7 p.m.

Jordan said the jockeys’ challenge for the meeting would be based on similar competitions in Hong Kong and Ascot, England. Seven jockeys are selected for two teams, City and Country, based on their positions in the Premier League of Jockeys.

BENJAMIN JUST WARMING UP

Anthony Freedman’s success continues. He aims to import Just Benjamin, who won the 1800m Seccull Handicap in Caulfield on Saturday.

Freedman said he was proud of the horse’s efforts to win after the split because it was not the best way to ride it.

“We have a win on the board,” said Freedman.

“I wait a month and find a race over 2000 m. Then I go to the Mornington Cup. If he wins, he will take him to the Caulfield Cup.”

media_cameraJust Benjamin digs deep to win in Caulfield on Saturday. Image: Getty Images

WANGOOM-EFFORTE

Clinton McDonald will consider giving Caulfield winner Diamond Effort a chance to emulate her older brother Second Effort by trying to win the Wangoom handicap, a race he won twice.

McDonald said he would try to win another mare race with Diamond Effort and then refresh her for the winter and sprint in Warrnambool.

“It’s from Mossman and they get better with age,” he said. “She likes it wet too.”

Cranbourne takes his vows

Interesting tests in Cranbourne on Tuesday morning. Melbourne Cup winner Vow And Declare was first reported at 8 a.m.

The second test over 990 m offers flying sprinters Pippie and All-Star Mile aspirants Soul Patch and Princess Jenni.

In the fifth test, Stevie, a non-ridden two-year-old gelding, is trained by Michelle Payne and owned by Stevie Payne.

ROYAL TREATMENT

The talented Royal Symphony saga begins with the next chapter, as he now goes to the stud and was sold in an online auction for $ 42,500 to Balmoral stud master Greg Daffy.

It should be popular with small owner breeders and generate a decent profit. After all, he was fourth at Caulfield Guineas and Cox Plate when he was three.

After the 2017 Cox Plate, he only reappeared due to injuries the last time he started in a 1200-meter race.

THIS WEEK IS RUNNING

A big week with 13 meetings. The race will take place in Warrnambool on Tuesday. An Ararat race takes place on Wednesday, and dusk takes place in Ballarat.

Thursday’s double header is Kilmore, then Pakenham. The Friday meeting takes place in Wodonga before 10 races in the valley.

Saturday is in Caulfield, Yarra Valley and Woolamai.

