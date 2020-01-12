advertisement

Trainer Kylie Vella hopes that the power of people will ensure that the joker of her stable star admiral doesn’t miss a start in the state’s richest race this fall.

Vella was disappointed during Melbourne Cup week when Admirals Joker was an emergency in two Group 1 games and missed it despite being in hot form.

But Vella knows that Admirals Joker in Caulfield on March 14 has two options to cut the $ 5 million All-Star mile: either he gets enough votes, or he wins the Blamey Stakes in Flemington on March 29. February automatic participation.

“Hopefully people will get behind him. We already look like we’re getting support from the Colac Turf Club, ”said Vella.

Vella said the club is planning a breakfast with the stars ahead of the Colac Cup on February 16.

SCROLL DOWN FOR MICHAEL MANLEY’S MONDAY RACING BOOK

Admiral’s Joker will gallop this morning.

“The local radio station (3CS) will broadcast from the track before the Colac Cup. The last day of voting is also the Colac Cup day so we can get more votes.

“I’m pretty excited about the race, but it will be a few stressful weeks to see if he comes in or not. If he doesn’t get in, it’s not the end of the world because the horse comes first.

“He didn’t get a chance in these big races, but I think this will be his best preparation and he can get his chance to show what he can do at that level.”

The media_cameraAdmiral joker won five races in a row last spring, including the Seymour Cup. Image: Getty Images

Vella said that if Admirals Joker weren’t among the top 10 voters, he would compete at the Blamey Stakes in Flemington, one of the two races that awarded a gold ticket for the All Star Mile

Last year, Admiral’s Joker collected five wins in a row that culminated in the Seymour Cup.

On the last day of the Flemington Carnival, he finished second in Group 3 Chatham Stakes over 1400 m after Reykjavik.

The gelding was an emergency in Group 1 Cantala and Mackinnon Stakes but did not get a run in any of the races.

Vella has already booked Ben Thompson, who says he is excited about his prospects and will gallop him in Geelong next Friday.

The coach said Admiral’s Joker will resume at the Rubiton Stakes (1100m) in Caulfield on February 8th.

Vella and her husband jockey Steven train on a property in Linton, an hour from Colac, where they mainly work on their horses.

They are also a similar distance from Geelong and Ballarat and also use these training routes.

MONDAY RACE BOOK

SYNDICATION RULES OK

Last year, Shelley Hancox’s syndications managed to get Urban Ruler into the all-star mile. He’ll try to do the same with his younger half-brother Star Missile.

As Star Missiles coach Greg Eurell emphasized in Flemington on Saturday, it was a good starting point to have 800 owners in the Galloper.

“He has some backing – 800 in the syndicates get some support and a few votes,” said Eurell.

Star Missile won the 1600m Country Cup in Flemington, making it the first horse to defeat Harbor Views, another all-star mile that is hopeful.

“He’s improved since then. As far as the level he’s at, I have a good idea of ​​his preparation,” said Eurell.

media_cameraStar Missile wins the Country Cup in Flemington on Oaks Day. Picture: Jay Town

Good evening, FLEMINGTON

The second chapter of the VRC’s twilight experiment will take place on Saturday when the first race in Flemington takes place at 3.10 p.m. and the last at 8 p.m.

VRC race director Leigh Jordon said the club was satisfied with the first meeting last month.

“Sales were a profit last year. With poor sales, that was a good result and the audience grew slightly, ”he said.

Jordon said the VRC is also looking forward to the Sunday Twilight meeting next month, where all races are going straight.

BAYLISS BACK IN THE CITY

Leading young driver Regan Bayliss returned to local ranks after staying in Hong Kong last year. Bayliss says the experience has sharpened his skills and strengthened him. He said he mainly rode in Flemington.

CURRIE IN FAVORIT

Trainers could queue up for Luke Currie to ride their two-year-olds next year because he appears to have a profitable relationship with them.

Two years ago he won the Magic Millions Classic at Sunlight, last year the Blue Diamond Stakes at Lyre and on Saturday another Magic Millions Classic at Away Game.

Another quiet jockey going in the right direction is Jye McNeil, who continued his great start to the season with four winners on Saturday. Mick Kent has pointed out that it is a fair recommendation if your colleagues consider you the best of your apprenticeship year.

media_cameraLuke Currie returns to the scales after winning the Magic Million 2YO Classic with away game. Image: Getty Images

RIDE OUT OF THIS WORLD

Grahame Begg gave the trainee Teo Nugent 10 out of 10 for his trip with the Galaxy Raider, which survived a drought of 632 days. Begg and Nugent said Galaxy Raider had managed to use the turn signals again. “He has always been a very talented horse. He was a victim of the circumstances and needs a lot of luck. He enjoyed the mile in Flemington,” said Begg.

THIS WEEK IS RUNNING

Kilmore will be racing tomorrow. The popular Wednesday Twilight meeting takes place in Caulfield. There was a lot going on in Sandown last Wednesday, so expect to do it again. The Yarra Valley hosts the afternoon meeting. Thursday will be in Ararat and at night in Pakenham. Friday will be driven in Geelong and Cranbourne. Saturday is in Flemington.

