Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo selected their teams for the Feb. 16 All-Star Game in Chicago, and one side will have a distinct flavor in Los Angeles.

James not only chose his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis overall. 1 for his team, but he also selected the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard. Add to his selection of Los Angeles area native James Harden of the Houston Rockets and he leaves only his left-hander Luke Doncic’s selection from the Dallas Mavericks as the only player with no L.A. area draw.

Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar and reigning NBA MVP, went with more of an East Coast flavor, picking Joel Embiid No. 1 overall. 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers, He also selected the Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics. Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

This selection of players was made by the group of players who were voted All-Star starters from each conference. James and Antetokounmpo also selected seven backup players each.

LeBron Team Reservations: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers; Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers; Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets; Jayson Tatum, Celtics; Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder; Russell Westbrook, Houston Rockets; and Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers.

Team Giannis Reserves: Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks; Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat; Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz; Kyle Lowry, Hijacker; and Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans.

There are a number of changes to this year’s All-Star Game format. Teams will compete to win each quarter for their designated charities. And when the third quarter is over, 24 will be added to the lead of the team leading and the first team to reach that number in a fourth quarter early will be declared the winner.

Nr. 24 represents one of the numbers worn by former Laker Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash along with 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as seven others.

Team LeBron will wear No.2 in honor of the number Gianna Bryant wore on her youth team, while Team Giannis will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant. Both teams will also wear patches to honor the crash victims.

