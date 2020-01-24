advertisement

There are two types of people in the world: people who love “Step Up” films and people who have not seen them all. The franchise started in 2006 as a straightforward teen romance, but quickly developed into a series of elaborate pop spectacles fueled by kitschy melodrama and underpinned by elaborate dance choreography performed by some of the world’s greatest dancers. The crazier the movies get, the more we love the bizarre actors and their exaggerated gimmicks. Think of “Fast & Furious” when the franchise found its unusual tone in the second film instead of the fifth. The sixth feature film in the series, “Step Up: Year of the Dance”, has just arrived on the home video. So let’s take a look at this whole, wonderful franchise:

6. “Step Up: Year of Dance” (2019)

The sixth episode of the series, directed by Ron Yuan (“Unspoken: Diary of an Assassin”), ignores the previous films and instead tells the familiar story of working class dancers and rich dancers who overcome their differences in China. In many ways, “Step Up Up: The Year of Dance” returns to the roots of the franchise, with a fairly well-founded drama and a subplot about urban crime. But the film tries broadly, with the protagonists incorporating kung fu into their choreography. This is a plot that sounds like a big thing – and an important selling point for the sequel – just to be largely overshadowed by the usual plot. Entertaining, but never superlative. With a choreography that sometimes, but not always, reaches the zenith of the series, “Step Up: Year of the Dance” simply has more good ideas than good moves.

5. “Step Up” (2006)

The first part of the “Step Up” series is about an impoverished street dancer who destroys an art school and is recruited for a show by a top-class dancer while doing community service. That’s not the crazy and imaginative Pop’n Lock extravaganza that would be sequels. But it’s a neat “dirty dancing” riff with sympathetic performances by Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, whose natural chemistry falls off the screen. “Step Up” is an undeniably sweet teen romance, but most importantly, it set the stage for the following films.

4. “Step Up: All In” (2014)

The fifth “Step Up” film, like the fifth “Fast and Furious” film, is the film in which most of the actors from the previous episodes have been brought together to form a spectacular team. The results are not nearly as good as “Fast Five” and the sound is so silly that it sometimes goes from the joyous camp to half-hearted madness, but the thrill of seeing all these characters choreographed together wildly is still there. The crazy scientist number is a scream, the final with the sand zombies is even screaming, and the romance between the two robots (who don’t get nearly enough screen time) is absolutely adorable.

3. “Step Up Revolution” (2012)

“Step Up Revolution” is the story of a group of impoverished Miami Flash mob dancers trying to get a million views on YouTube so they can make a lot of money, but all of their stunts look like they are costing a fortune , Meanwhile, the daughter of a wealthy hotel magnate (who wants to beautify the neighborhood) only has one summer to become a successful dancer, or she has to join the family business. Plot absurdly, but staged ecstatically, “Step Up Revolution” is exactly the kind of exaggerated nonsense that we long for in the series. Only the crazy ending, in which the artists who protested the whole film against corporate sell-outs, are rewarded and celebrated openly with the opportunity to sell themselves to a probably worse company, prevents “Step Up Revolution” from really being big.

2. “Step Up 2 The Streets” (2008)

The film, which brought the “Step Up” series on a new path and brought the world closer to the filmmaker Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”, “In the Heights”), takes the class struggle dynamics of the original “Step Up” on “And put it as if you were turning your head slightly, a series of sophisticated raids. Briana Evigan stars as a street dancer who is forced to attend a snooty school if she wants to stay in town. On the go she creates a crew of outsiders to prove that her eccentric styles have a place in science and pop dance, absolutely sincere entertainment with an unforgettable ensemble of professional dancers who shine in one great scene after another The highlight in the rain is an all-rounder.

1. “Step Up 3D” (2010)

Chu’s sequel to Step Up 2 The Streets brings the dance genre into new arenas and sends the funny sidekick of the previous film, Moose (Adam G. Sevani), to New York City with his best friend Camille (Alyson Stoner), where he dances fights a samurai almost immediately and is recruited by a league of almost superhuman dancers who have great shelter over a club that, of course, will be closed if they don’t win the big dance-off. “Step Up 3D” quickly jumps from one bizarre stylistic influence to the other, from “Road Warrior” numbers to water ballet, from spy film tangos to elaborate laser shows, as if all bets had been canceled and only the unrestricted love of dance and Cinema was really important. “Step Up 3D” is sensational genre entertainment as the most serious and entertaining.

