EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – This is how the Philadelphia Eagles rated their 34:17 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. The win brought her to the NFC East title in the playoffs for the first time since 2008/10 for three consecutive years.

Line of attack: B

Right guard Brandon Brooks lost for the season when he left with a shoulder injury and they were already playing without a proper Tackle Lane Johnson. These are two pro bowl veterans. They still scored 34 goals, though some defensive and special teams help.

Something has to be said here: Sometimes the best personnel movements are none at all. Halapoulivaati Vaitai could have participated in more than a dozen teams that have coveted him to this day. Good thing he didn’t.

Quarterback: A

The numbers (23-for-40, 289 yards, one touchdown) demonstrate the quality of his work with a provisional offense and the injuries he suffered after the game started.

Shortly after a 39-meter pass was wiped out by a penalty, he returned to Deontay Burnett in the first game of the fourth quarter with a 41-meter goal. All the same in the fourth quarter.

“I’m just grateful,” said Wentz. “Very grateful to be healthy and to take part in these meaningful games. I know the boys are on fire. It was a normal season for us, with ups and downs and the way we reacted with our backs against the wall at the end of the year. To do it the way we did it and to be at that moment, the guys are grateful for it, but we’re still hungry. “

Running backs: A

Top back Miles Sanders had to give up prematurely due to an ankle injury and Jordan Howard’s availability was not as specified. That left all the work in the second half to Boston Scott, who got through like no one could imagine. Consider the following: He had three quick touchdowns. Darren Sproles has never experienced this in his career.

Scott had spent most of the season training.

“I definitely had high expectations and a high standard for myself and I know what God is capable of,” said Scott. “I just didn’t know what it would look like. I know that he can do great things, so that’s just the result of it.”

#Eagles RB Boston Scott after his first #NFL 3-TD game: “I’m not happy” pic.twitter.com/4byPgNDozi

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) December 30, 2019

Tight end: A

Top man Zach Ertz (rib, back) was out. Dallas Goedert (four catches, 65 yards) and Josh Perkins (four catches, 50 yards) have done more than just ease.

Goedert had an incredible 14-yard catch in third and eighth place in the third quarter to keep a touchdown ride going.

Wide receiver: B

Greg Ward (six catches, 43 yards) and Deontay Burnett (two catches, 48 ​​yards) were not on the Eagles list at the start of the season. They made all the catches of broad receivers in this game. Burnett’s 41-yard reception in the fourth quarter was the longest of the season for an Eagles-wide receiver that wasn’t called DeSean Jackson.

Burnett was inducted from the street into the practice group on December 12 and then promoted him to the active squad last Tuesday. This is Vince Papale stuff. Better actually.

Line of Defense: A

Derek Barnett (two) and Brandon Graham (one) and Tackle Tim Jernigan (one) put all the bags out. But the whole line was sensational for the most part. Barnett had a total of four quarterback pressures.

“We just got on,” said Graham. “We knew they were going to be Max-Protect. They did it. They put the ball out. We left some of the field, some did plays. We just got on and as soon as (Jones) did it. ” Little blow, we were right there. As soon as they come, they come in bundles. You see how they came.

Linebacker: B

As in the previous week, the linebackers generally have a lot to do with bottling a top that runs back. Although the Giants’ Saquon Barkley left 92 yards behind with 17 runs, 68 landed in a TD burst in which he struck the Eagles to the brim. He had no way to continue his other 16 attempts.

Nigel Bradham led the team with 10 tackles.

Secondary: A

All of her cornerbacks had large pass cancellations and Sidney Jones even added an interception. Safety Malcolm Jenkins (eight tackles, forced fumbling) may have played his best game of the year.

“I thought we did a good job when we competed against each other,” said Jenkins. “I don’t think they have any pass on the outside. When we do that, we usually keep the ball in front of us and succeed as a defender.”

Special teams: A

Jake Elliott tried to get the Eagles into the lead in the fourth quarter from 50 meters away. Even on a 17-yard punt return from the Giants, the speed of Punter Cameron Johnston helped save a touchdown when he and Nate Gerry forced Golden Tate out of bounds.

Coaching: A +

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has chosen enough different looks to keep rookie quarterback Daniel Jones confused and on the run most of the night.

With head coach Doug Pederson, I’m not sure if an offensive player in the league could have scored 34 points with this provisional offense. I’m actually sure.

Overall: A

You win these elimination games by connecting players that nobody knows. It was Burnett on Sunday. No relationship with Carol. But he’s so glad that he and the Eagles were together this time.

