Are you curious about the return flight date for All Rise Episode 13 after tonight’s new episode? Think of this article as an early source of some information … though some other details are still open.

The thing that frustrates us most about the long-term future of Simone Missick’s legal drama is this: The back and forth in planning. We have a new episode after a short break tonight. Now we take a break. It’s not a long one, mind you, but All Rise will be back on Monday, February 3rd (at least according to The Futon Critic) with an episode titled “Bye Bye Bernie”. Some new episodes will be broadcast more than likely in February – at least if the trends in network programming continue in the past.

Unfortunately, at the moment there are no clear statements about what will happen in the next episodes, but we expect there will be more ways to tell the story of Lola Carmichael from what we saw tonight. Although we’ve really enjoyed a lot of what we’ve seen so far, we know there are better things to do. It is one of the joys of the authors to immerse themselves more and more in a figure over time.

The biggest thing we hope as we wait for more episodes is that viewers think about watching and watching live too. This is the only way to ensure that there will be further consequences! We are glad that the show has so far found an audience, especially since it was such a risk in the beginning, with no big names in the group.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

