Liverpool were the team that beat the Reds in the Premier League this season, holding 10 points above the Premier League table and having two games less than the nearest challenge to Leicester City.

Despite a big lead in the Premier League table, Liverpool want to strengthen their team during the January transfer window, which will reopen in the next couple of days.

Liverpool have already announced one signing at Japanese international Takumi Minamino, who joined the Reds from Austrian Bundesliga champions Red Bull Salzburg after the release of his £ 7.25million deal.

Takumi Minamino will officially join Liverpool on January 1.

Liverpool are still signing other players, such as Sanders Berger, Timo Werner, Kai Hertz, Matthieu Goncalves and Ben White.

Genk midfielder Sander Bergen is impressed with Liverpool in the English Premier League and the Norwegian is the target of the Reds, though clubs such as West Ham, Napoli and Chelsea are also interested.

For Timo Werner, he made a series of goals for RB Leipzig this season after missing 18 goals for the German Bundesliga leaders.

Bayern Munich midfielder Kai Hertz is the target of Liverpool, and he has a £ 111million price tag as a disgrace to his club.

Frenchman and Toulouse youngster Matiee Goncalves has been sidelined for Liverpool’s left-back, while central defender Ben White is also on the Reds’ radar, which impressed at Leeds United at Leeds United this season.

Ben White borrows from Brighton and Hov Albion.

