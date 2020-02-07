advertisement

Lesley Curtis has lived in Dublin’s freedom for half a century and most of the time when he called the place home, he could see Dublin’s two Protestant cathedrals from his front door.

Today, he can’t see either Christchurch or St. Patrick’s as a dramatic surge in interest from tourists, international real estate investors and local developers to Dublin has seen 8 dilapidated locations and long silent factories that will make way for student accommodations and shiny new hotels with globetrotter names easily recognize.

However, it is not the loss of his views that Curtis most criticizes.

“Don’t even talk to me about the whole building that’s going on here,” he says as he stands in his door on a cold winter afternoon. “All of these hotels are rising and what are we getting back? Nothing. I don’t think they brought anything to the local community. “

He shakes his head and is dismayed that so much is happening but so few houses are being built.

“I don’t understand why they can’t build more homes for people, homes and houses that people can afford, and more social housing for those who can’t afford to buy their own homes.” We need that more than anything else in this area, ”he says.

He married in 1970 and has lived in the area since then.

“It suddenly changes so quickly. And because of the so-called gentrification of the area, we lose what we had. During the day you cannot even park your car here. All parking spaces were taken from us. “

He shakes his head and takes a breath before giving his opinion on the situation.

“And all hoteliers only want money. That is all that interests them. They don’t care about anything else, just the money, and I don’t think they employ so many locals. “

Rita Fagan is a community activist and long-time resident of an apartment in nearby Pimlico. She sees the latest developments more pragmatically.

“The way I see it, we don’t talk about it here or here, and the entire hotel building has advantages and disadvantages,” she says.

The Hyatt Centric, Dean Street, Dublin. Photo: Nick Bradshaw for the Irish Times

We also need social housing and affordable rental housing in the area to keep the city center alive

“Take the new hotel in the Coombe, the Hyatt. They employ locals and have done their homework in the area so they know what it means to locals. “

However, she is concerned about the dangers of gentrification.

“If that happens, what happens to the locals? Many of the locals will be gone, and it suddenly seems like all the hotels and student accommodations in the area are being built, ”she says.

“Marginalized”

Fagan suggests that all investments are “good and good, but we also need social housing and affordable rental housing in the area to keep the city center alive. We are marginalized in our own city. I live in Pimlico and the time will come when my area will also undergo a so-called regeneration, and then it will not be long before all the locals have disappeared.

“There are so many developments on the market. There’s a hotel in the tenters and near the Guinness, ”she says. “The Tivoli is gone, and both Francis Street and Thomas Street are changing so quickly that real locals are being marginalized. In some places the development is exaggerated; it’s just too much. “

According to Fagan, the needs of tourists take precedence over the locals, “who can no longer afford to live here. The public land in the area should be used for public housing. “

Fagan points out that the people who live in a city make up what it is.

“The simple truth is that it is the locals who give a place a character, and if they are all driven out, what do you have left?”

Rebecca Moynihan is a city councilor who grew up in Dublin 8 and is amazed at the same. She believes it is wrong for certain areas of Dublin’s land to be used for the development of hotels and short-term accommodation for students, with little or nothing being done to deal with the chronic homelessness crisis.

“I’m not saying that there shouldn’t be hotels, but there has to be a balanced approach to development,” she argues, adding that the focus on building hotels and short-term accommodation – mainly for students – is “pretty relentless “.

When asked whether regeneration and development is better than stagnating parts of the city, as has been the case in past generations, Moynihan argues that what some people think is run down might be considered lively and authentic by others.

The Marlin Hotel, Bow Lane, Dublin. Photo: Nick Bradshaw for the Irish Times

What we should aim for is a city that is good for tourists

and for locals

She suggests that neighborhoods like Thomas Street, Meath Street, and Francis Street look a little rough at first glance, but are actually “busy streets with lots of character that we could lose. Many cities around the world are adopting a cookie cutter approach to development. This leads to a homogeneous feeling that can rob areas of the character, which makes them special and unique. “

She is concerned about the “over-touristization” of the city. “What we should aim for is a city that is good for tourists and locals.”

She says that when building hotels, planners first have to ask themselves whether they are “built in places that would otherwise have been used for long-term accommodations.”

Too expensive

She says that some of the short-term accommodations that are being built today may not be needed tomorrow – or at least in the coming years – and may be considered too expensive by a future generation of students.

“We are in a situation where tourists live in houses where the locals should live [under the Airbnb roof] and in hotels where the tourists should live.”

Graham Hickey of the Civic Trust describes the current situation as “difficult” and says that freedoms, like “so many areas”, have been “neglected for over 50 years without investment”. When we interviewed Thomas Street 15 years ago, we never thought that international investors would put money in it during this period. It is amazing. And we would have welcomed that. “

Hickey says almost every major city in Europe is struggling with a similar phenomenon because international capital has become so fluid over the past two decades. He suggests that one of the big questions related to the development in Dublin is whether or not there is an over-concentration of hotels or student accommodation.

He highlights the housing crisis and says that when people see hotels or short-term accommodation built at the expense of houses, the alarm bells ring. He suggests that the apparent obsession with hotel and short-term accommodation developers drives families out of cities.

Andrew Clarke, residing in Liberties: “There are more jobs in the region and more other companies are opening.” Photo: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Long-term residents are annoyed by the spread of hotels in the neighborhood, but I actually think that’s a good sign

While in the past, many Irish developers and residents have been skeptical about investing heavily in some of the rundown areas of Dublin, international investors have no concerns, says Hickey. They have proven to be more pragmatic and focus more on geographical realities than on preconceived notions.

They just examined how close certain areas are to the city center and historically significant locations, and found that tourists will be happy to stay there, Hickey says.

Long-term outlook

However, he is surprised at the long-term prospects for such developments. “Is it a good idea to build hotels in a climate crisis that rely on air travel? Hotels cannot simply be converted into long-term accommodation because the ceilings are too low. “

And of course we were in this neighborhood before and not so long ago. At the height of the boom, hotels rose across the country when tax breaks and a country that appeared to be flooded with money made such investments as safe as houses. But then the crash came and the nation learned what a ghost or zombie hotel was.

Andrew Clarke is not too worried about what might happen to the hotels built in his neighborhood in the future.

He is 38 years old and has been a tenant in the Liberties for five years. He would like to buy a house in the neighborhood, but says he can’t afford it.

“I know that long-term residents here refuse to spread hotels in the neighborhood, but I actually think that’s a good sign,” he says. “There are more jobs in the region and there are more other companies opening as a result, so there are more restaurants and cafes and whatever.”

He accepts that some people see the new developments as extremely problematic.

“I know you can see it as a loss of community, but I don’t really know if that is the case. I know that as more hotels open up, property prices here go up [up] and I’m already having trouble to afford me to buy here.

“But it’s great for the tourists to come here … experience a more authentic Dublin experience. At least for now.”

