Ireland does not want anyone to be the next Taoiseach.

Just 24 days to prepare for the general election – Ireland’s first in four years and the first since Leo Varadkar Taoiseach – doesn’t have much time to become an expert on who stands for what or what to process for the future of Ireland.

Despite this uncertainty, it seems inconceivable that this year’s election will be anything but stalled.

From today’s perspective, Fine Gael is the largest party in Ireland with 47 seats – 32 are missing from the majority. Their closest rival Fianna Fáil has two fewer seats.

Fine Gael has been at the top of the poll for more than a month with only 27%. Fianna Fáil has been around the same brand for more than a year and has been unsuccessful in ever trying to cross the 30% mark.

Which means one thing: The average Irishman doesn’t like the next Taoiseach, the next cabinet and the next government.

No matter what.

Regardless of which party you vote for, an overwhelming majority of the Irish will vote for another party. Regardless of who wins the election, the next Irish government will have far more opponents than supporters.

The only solution to this problem will be a coalition, and probably a fairly varied one. At the moment it is likely that either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael will get around a third of the available space, and then we will spend a long time watching them coalition a coalition with their fellow campaigners.

Ireland’s third most popular party, Sinn Féin, shares a natural and determined hostility with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Sinn Féin has never been in government and although they may be in a better position than ever, the two parties they are chasing have ruled out a coalition.

Surveys show that no other party may have enough seats to compensate for the difference itself.

Some, like PBP-AAA, are small enough and new enough that it seems unfair to consider them “unpopular” as opposed to “unknown”. Soc Dems, founded five years ago, could also fall into this more forgiving (but no less doomed to fail) category.

But then you have a party like Labor. In the 2011 elections, Labor won an all-time high with 37 seats. Her time as a junior coalition member of Fine Gael was so unpopular that five years later they lost everyone but seven seats. Since then, the party has shown practically no sign of life and lost its role as the opposition’s serious voice.

The Greens suffered a similar fate after their coalition with Fianna Fáil in 2011. They climbed two seats in 2016 and now have three thanks to a recent by-election.

Thanks to a renewed focus on climate problems, they look as popular as they have since 2006. During a green wave, large local authorities and the party’s European presence were felt, but whether they will sensibly increase their small number of seats in Dáil Éireann remains to be seen become.

An optimistic reading of the polls for Labor or the Greens is that 19 out of 20 people don’t want to vote for them.

Ireland has an absurd percentage of independents compared to almost every other parliament in the world.

Of Ireland’s 157 seats, 22 belong to the Independent (as well as Joan Collins, which is under the Independents 4 Change banner). For comparison: Of the 650 seats in the lower house, only one is occupied by an independent. There are none in Spain’s Cortes Generales. The German Bundestag has four independents … out of 709 possible seats.

Ireland’s high density of independents is perhaps the best example of how municipal pumping policies still dominate the Irish landscape. TDs like the Healy-Raes can be certain of national concerns about their headquarters despite open prioritization of local problems.

For this reason, the current government has no fewer than three cabinet ministers who are independent, although they (Katherine Zappone, Shane Ross and Finian McGrath) cannot claim a mandate outside their constituency.

Taken together, Ireland’s Independents are consistently more popular than the Greens, the Labor Party, the PBP-AAA, or the Social Democrats – parties with national health, housing, and education plans … but far from having as many seats to actually implement them. Independent people do not need solutions to national problems because it is not the nation that is right for them.

Independents’ success from a different perspective is simply the evil failure of party politics. In the past four years, Ireland has been ruled by an unpopular party backed by its oldest enemies, who are even less popular and particularly unpopular by the unpopular party they support.

The craziest of all: As we get closer to the next election, the same trust and supply agreement (or swap pool where Fine Gael supports Fianna Fáil) is one of the easiest results possible. Which one should give you an idea how damn easy it will be.

Ireland doesn’t want anyone to win. We will probably get our wish.

