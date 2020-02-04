advertisement

Honeywell makes the best and most popular space heaters out there. Whether you are looking for a small space heater for under your desk or a large space heater for your bedroom, it won’t get any better than Honeywell. That’s actually not true – the only thing better than a Honeywell room heater is a discounted Honeywell room heater! Prices start at just $ 24.74 for the Honeywell HCE200W UberHeat ceramic heater, a best-selling model recommended by just about everyone, and go up to $ 55.43 for the 1500W Honeywell HCE840B HeatGenius ceramic heater. Cold winter weather is not going anywhere fast, so take advantage of these deals before they disappear.

Honeywell HCE200W UberHeat ceramic heater

ENERGY-EFFICIENT HEAT: The UberHeat Ceramic Heater provides powerful, 1500-watt heat in a compact, modern design. The Low setting does not require much electricity to work, so it is more energy efficient and a better option to save energy

EASY TO USE: ideal for placement on a table or floor, this powerful heater has 2 heat settings, an adjustable thermostat, a tip-over switch, a cool touch housing and protection against overheating. Compact size is ideal for offices, on desks and tabletops

INCREASE YOUR COMFORT: The use of portable heaters in your home can increase comfort and supplement the need for home heating. There is a range of Honeywell stoves for personal, ceramic, fan-controlled, radiant and infrared to meet all your heating needs

SMART SAVINGS: Portable heaters are a smart and easy way to add heat to any room. By lowering your entire house thermostat a few degrees and heating only the room you are in, a Honeywell stove can help you save money and at the same time provide soothing warmth

HONEYWELL QUALITY: help improve heating and energy savings in your home, bedroom or office using a portable Honeywell heater. Compare with entire space heaters, personal heaters and similar heaters Vornado, DeLonghi, Comfort Zone and Soleil

Honeywell EnergySmart Thermawave ceramic heating

FAST, EVEN HEATING: the ThermaWave heater uses ceramic heating technology to heat quickly, evenly and to help you save on your electricity bill! With user-friendly digital control and large temperature display.

SAFE & EFFICIENT: the energy consumption meter of this heating shows the amount of energy used. It comes with a range of safety functions: tilt protection, protection against overheating & Cool Touch housing and handle.

INCREASE YOUR COMFORT: Portable heaters can help increase comfort and supplement the need for home heating. Honeywell has a range of heaters, including personal, ceramic, fan-forced, radiant and infrared.

SMART SAVINGS: Portable heaters are an easy way to add heat to any room. By lowering your home thermostat by a few degrees and only heating the room you are in, a room heater can help you save money.

HONEYWELL QUALITY: help improve heating and energy savings in your home, office or school with the help of an energy-efficient portable Honeywell heater to bring comfort to any room from small to large.

Honeywell TurboForce Digital Power Heat Circulator Heater

FEEL THE POWER: Our Turbo Force Heater has been designed to provide circulation and powerful heat on request. This 1500 Watt heating oscillates for wide-area heating at one of three settings: high, low and fan only

SAFETY FUNCTIONS: With an easy-to-use rotary knob and recessed handle, this heater offers multiple safety options, including 360 ° tip-over protection and 2x overheat protection. Timer settings are available for 1, 2, 4 & 6 hours

INCREASE YOUR COMFORT: The use of portable heaters can help increase comfort and supplement the need for heating. There is a range of Honeywell stoves, including personal, ceramic, fan-forced, radiant and infrared

SMART SAVINGS: By lowering your entire house’s thermostat a few degrees and heating only the room you are in, a Honeywell room heater can help you save money and at the same time provide calming warmth

HONEYWELL QUALITY: help improve heating and energy savings in your home, bedroom or office using a portable Honeywell heater. Honeywell offers whole room heating, tower heating and oscillating heating

Honeywell HCE840B HeatGenius ceramic heater

A SMART WAY TO HEAT: this heater is designed with 6 adjusted heating settings to give you control over your comfort. With the intelligent and powerful ceramic heating options you can heat you, your room or your floor surface at the touch of a button

EASY TO USE: This ceramic heater offers superior safety and easily controllable comfort, with 6 adjusted heat settings, an automatic 2-hour switch-off timer, a silent mode setting, tilt and overheat protection, a cool touch housing and more

INCREASE YOUR COMFORT: The use of portable heaters in your home can help increase comfort and supplement the need for home heating. There is a range of Honeywell stoves for personal, ceramic, fan-controlled, radiant and infrared to meet all your heating needs

SMART SAVINGS: Portable heaters are a smart and easy way to add heat to any room. By lowering your entire house thermostat a few degrees and heating only the room you are in, a Honeywell stove can help you save money and at the same time provide soothing warmth

HONEYWELL QUALITY: help improve heating and energy savings in your home, bedroom or office using a portable Honeywell heater.

