Mick McCarthy will make some important decisions in the play-off against Slovakia against Ireland. While the defense is fairly balanced and the options for attacking are somewhat limited, the center of the midfield is very moving.

It was a problem area throughout the campaign, and since our players at the club level had different assets, some changes could be in progress.

There will likely be six seats in the squad (the number McCarthy reported on the last two occasions) and twelve players will fight for those seats. This is how we evaluate each of your chances.

Ireland’s central midfield options

James McCarthy – Crystal Palace

McCarthy has had a serious renaissance in the past few weeks. After leaving the Crystal Palace team most of the season, he has become an important player under Roy Hodgson. The Irish international has played the full 90 minutes in midfield in seven of his last eight games.

The vast majority of them were very impressive excursions. He certainly convinced the Crystal Palace fans who consider McCarthy the ideal midfielder.

A word for James McCarthy today. It was JUST his best performance in a Palace jersey. Won bundles in the middle of the park. I love the agile little bastard.

– HLTCO (@HLTCO) January 18, 2020

When combined with his ability to play the ball and control the pace in midfield, one might think that Mick McCarthy would have to consider moving him into the team for the Slovak game.

Prospects for Slovakia game: Should be a guaranteed starter, but it is unclear whether Mick McCarthy sees it that way.

Jeff Hendrick – Burnley

Hendrick was a constant starter for Burnley, but not in a position where he is likely to appear for Ireland. He has worked almost exclusively on the right side of the midfield, where his tireless style is of great value to a Burnley team who value a player who plays in the tough yards.

Hendrick played reasonably well, although he is not a natural broad player. He started 16 of Burnley’s last 18 league games and missed one due to suspension.

Even though his two goals and a template are not a striking figure, we certainly cannot beat our noses at a player who is consistently performing well in the Premier League.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: It is almost certain that it will start, and rightly so, despite its inconsistent form at international level.

Conor Hourihane – Aston Villa

Hourihane has not started as we had hoped since Aston Villa rose to the Premier League. He has undoubtedly contributed to this at times, but not with any consequence.

We are reliably informed by the Aston Villa fan in the office that Hourihane rarely has as much influence on the games at launch, but seems to do well when given an opportunity by the bank. The fact that he has only played two or more games in a row in the league seems to support this.

The Corkman seemed to be somewhat out of favor towards the end of the campaign, suggesting that a role from the bank could be considered in March.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: a certainty for the squad and a possible starter, but at this point it seems more likely that he will fall off the bench.

Harry Arter – Fulham (borrowed from Bournemouth)

Harry Arter is a player who has never managed to establish himself in the Irish squad, although he has played quite well in the English top league for a few years. Back in the championship, he had a strong start to the season in Fulham.

However, a shin injury resulted in the midfielder missing three months of play. He has played in Fulham’s last three games but is likely to be at the end of the game at the moment.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: It is unlikely that it will join the squad, apart from some massive performances in the next few weeks.

Jason Knight – Derby County

Knight has established itself as a key player in the first half of the season in the Derby squad. He has started all eight of Derby County’s league games in the past month. There were three goals in this run and some outstanding successes.

Jason Knight🌟 #dcfc pic.twitter.com/JTEMDLfwGc

– Jack Beighton (@JackBeighton) January 21, 2020

Knight has just signed a new five-year contract and is an important perspective for Ireland in the future. The game in Slovakia could be too early for the 18-year-old, but there are currently few better Irish midfielders.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: More likely to play in the U21s, but could be an advantage for the senior team.

Jayson Molumby – Millwall (loaned from Brighton)

Jayson Molumby was one of the main reasons for Millwall’s rise under Gary Rowett. Only once since October 26 did he fail to play the full 90 minutes in the league, and that was due to an injury.

Molumby is everything the Irish midfield lacks. He is certain that he is on the ball, can be overtaken by a man dribbling and cannot avoid a duel. Its shape becomes difficult to ignore.

Prospects for the Slovak game: Should be a certainty for the squad (and possible starter), but is probably a 50/50 shot under McCarthy.

Shaun Williams – Millwall

Williams was also part of this run for Millwall, although he didn’t play as consistently as Molumby. He still has to play under Mick McCarthy, and since the international turned 33 with two caps last October, it’s unlikely that he will prevail for the game in March.

Prospects for the Slovakian game: It is unlikely that it will join the squad.

Alan Browne – Preston North End

Browne had the chance to convince with mixed results towards the end of the qualification group for Euro 2020. It is difficult to judge him based on these games, especially if he has to play on the right wing at times.

Nevertheless, his club form has only improved since then. The 24-year-old was captain of Preston several times, tackling midfield and a deeper role. He has not yet rediscovered the goal-scoring form he showed at the beginning of last season, but is performing well.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: Almost certain for the squad and the likely starter, based on the current form.

Josh Cullen – Charlton Athletic (borrowed from West Ham)

Cullen was extraordinarily impressive in his two friendly matches for Ireland and in a similarly good shape at club level. A ligament tear at the ankle in late November stopped his climb at Charlton. The 23-year-old was only used again last night.

If he can continue where he left off, one could imagine that Cullen is in the squad for the game in Bratislava.

Prospects for Slovakia game: Probably make the squad.

Conor Coventry – Lincoln City (borrowed from West Ham)

Coventry has just made his first venture into senior football and has been loaned from League One to West Ham at Lincoln City. He has played two games so far and while the 19-year-old has impressed for the Irish Under-21s, you can imagine that he is very unlikely to be considered for March.

Prospects for the Slovakian game: It is unlikely that it will join the squad

Glenn Whelan – Fleetwood Town

Whelan is without a doubt the most difficult case to assess. The 36-year-old has been a favorite since Mick McCarthy’s return and has played all major games throughout the season. He has also performed well in most of them and has even been the best player in Ireland on some occasions.

And yet his place on the team should be anything but safe. The shape of James McCarthy could negate Whelan’s need in the team, as the Crystal Palace man is able to play a similar role at a higher level.

The fact that McCarthy plays for a Premier League team in midfield while Whelan does the same in League One should count against him. However, the Irish trainer has shown that he can ignore such things if it suits him.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: An almost certain decision to be in the squad. James McCarthy should start before him, but Mick will likely have other ideas.

Jack Byrne – Shamrock Rovers

Byrne’s prospects are difficult to assess as he hasn’t played at club level since November 3rd. That could speak against him because the Shamrock Rovers man probably only has a month in the locker room to get into the international break.

He looks borderline at the moment.

Prospects for the game in Slovakia: If we guessed now, we would think that he just misses the mark.

Squad prediction

McCarthy selected six midfielders in each of his last two squads. So you can imagine that he would do something similar on this occasion.

Jeff Hendrick. Conor Hourihane, Alan Browne, and Glenn Whelan It looks like certainties need to be taken into account every minute. The same should be said James McCarthy, and we imagine the Irish manager will agree.

Then Jayson Molumby, Josh Cullen and Jack Byrne fight for last place.

Cullen seems to be in the best position right now, assuming he can prove his fitness in the coming weeks. If Whelan has problems in the first division, this could open up another spot, while all of the above points require full fitness for everyone involved, which is not a guarantee.

It will certainly be an interesting situation that we will keep an eye on in the coming weeks.

