A historic night.

Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt won the grand prizes offered at the Oscars, but history was made when the South Korean film Parasite was named the best film.

It became the first non-English language film to receive the main prize.

Renee Zellweger won the best actress for Judy Garland in Judy, while Joaquin Phoenix was recognized as the best actor for Joker.

Brad Pitt and Laura Dern received the awards for their roles in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Marriage Story”.

You can see all of the winners below.

Best picture:

parasite

Main actor:

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Actress:

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Supporting cast:

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supporting Actress:

Laura Dern, marriage history

Director:

Bong Joon Ho, parasite

Animated feature film

Toy Story 4

Animated short film:

Hair love, Matthew A. Cherry

Custom screenplay

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Original Screenplay:

Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Cinematography:

1917 Roger Deakins

Best documentary feature:

American factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

Best documentary short topic:

Learn to skateboard in a war zone

Best live action short film:

The neighboring window, Marshall Curry

Best Foreign Language Film:

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

Cut:

Ford vs. Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

Sound Editing:

Ford vs. Ferrari, Don Sylvester

Sound Mix:

1917

Product design:

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

Original score:

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Original Song:

“I will love myself again,” said Rocketman

Make-up and hair:

bomb

Costume Design:

Little women, Jacqueline Durran

Visual effects:

1917

