Presented by MyOmniPass
A historic night.
Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt won the grand prizes offered at the Oscars, but history was made when the South Korean film Parasite was named the best film.
It became the first non-English language film to receive the main prize.
Renee Zellweger won the best actress for Judy Garland in Judy, while Joaquin Phoenix was recognized as the best actor for Joker.
Brad Pitt and Laura Dern received the awards for their roles in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Marriage Story”.
You can see all of the winners below.
Best picture:
parasite
Main actor:
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Actress:
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Supporting cast:
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supporting Actress:
Laura Dern, marriage history
Director:
Bong Joon Ho, parasite
Animated feature film
Toy Story 4
Animated short film:
Hair love, Matthew A. Cherry
Custom screenplay
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Original Screenplay:
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han
Cinematography:
1917 Roger Deakins
Best documentary feature:
American factory, Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
Best documentary short topic:
Learn to skateboard in a war zone
Best live action short film:
The neighboring window, Marshall Curry
Best Foreign Language Film:
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Cut:
Ford vs. Ferrari, Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
Sound Editing:
Ford vs. Ferrari, Don Sylvester
Sound Mix:
1917
Product design:
Once upon a time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
Original score:
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Original Song:
“I will love myself again,” said Rocketman
Make-up and hair:
bomb
Costume Design:
Little women, Jacqueline Durran
Visual effects:
1917
Romance?
Click HERE to see the latest releases …
Presented by MyOmniPass
,