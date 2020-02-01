advertisement

The January transfer window has been closed and although Barcelona did not bring the striker, despite all the rumors, it is still a pretty busy window for the Spanish champions.

New manager Quique Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde earlier in the month and has seen some new players leave and some new faces.

Here’s a look at all of January’s routes and trips to Camp Nou.

Matheus Fernandes

The Brazilian midfielder will join the club in July from Palmeiras. Barcelona have confirmed that they will pay € 7m plus € 3m in extras, and Fernandes will join a five-year contract with a € 300m purchase clause. We will see him in La Liga before then, as he is spending the rest of the season on loan at Real Valladolid.

Francisco Trincão

Agreement with @SCBragaOficial for Trincão transfer; he will join FC Barcelona on 1 July 2020.

– FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 31, 2020

Trincao is a 20-year striker who will arrive from Braga on 1 July 2020 for € 31m in a five-year deal that includes a € 500m purchase clause. He is a left-footer but can play on both sides and was the top scorer in the under-19 European Championship winning squad Portugal in 2018.

Rey Manaj

Barcelona B have signed former Inter man Rey Manaj from Albacete until June 2023. Quique Setien has already had an early look at the 22-year-old, who was called to the first team’s training this week.

Matheus Pereira

Barcelona B have also signed Juventus midfielder Matheus Pereira on loan in a deal that saw Alejandro Marques move the other way for € 8.2m.

Carles Alena

Photo by Quality Sport Imaging / Getty Images

The midfielder has joined Real Betis on loan until the end of the season, but the deal does not include a buyout option. Alena made his first start in a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad and has made four appearances for his new club so far.

Carles Perez

Barcelona have lost another youngster to Carles Perez. Forward sealed a late loan transfer to Rome with a binding purchase option. Roma will sign him permanently over the summer for € 11m plus € 3.5m in extras.

Abel Ruiz

Abel Ruiz is another youngster who has moved abroad and will spend the rest of the season on loan at Braga and then join him permanently for 8m euros. Barca has a buy option.

Jean-Clair Todibo

Photo by TF-Images / Getty Images

Barcelona have loaned Todibo to Schalke in a strange deal. The defender joined a starting loan of € 1.5m. Schalke can buy it permanently for € 25m plus extras, while Barcelona can buy it again for € 50m plus € 10m in extras. Bonkers.

Moussa Wague

Moussa Wague has said goodbye to Barcelona but he may return. Full protection is given to Nice on loan for the rest of the campaign, though his deal includes a “non-binding € 10m purchase option”.

Louie Barry

Young Louie Barry arrived in Barcelona only in July but moved to England in January to join Aston Villa for just over € 1m. The 16-year-old’s move to Barca failed to work for a number of reasons (here’s a pretty good explanation if you’re interested), but he apparently left good terms.

