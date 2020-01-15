advertisement

SANTO TOMAS – The glittering ashes going to the school gym over windy vegetables is a constant reminder to the Philippine volcano evacuees who threaten to bury their homes forever.

As they sit in spaces surrounded by the few bags and boxes of items they could carry, the evacuees wonder how long they will have to wait to know if the Taal volcano will destroy the region or erupt again to sleep.

“Now everything is in the Lord’s hands. We are not sure if we will have a home to return to,” said Leonita Gonzales, 52, who fled with the rest of her family out of danger. around Taal.

Her banana palms were shattered by the ash that fell as the volcano began to stir smoke on Sunday. She is uncertain if the tin roof of her home will be able to hold weight.

Nearly 44,000 people have fled the 14km (nine-mile) danger zone around Taal, where volcanoes have warned that a devastating eruption could rock and magma and launch a tsunami from the lake in which the volcano sits.

On Tuesday, more than 1,100 evacuees packed into gym and classrooms at Santo Tomas State University, about 20km (12 miles) northeast of where Taal continues to blow clouds of ash and steam through old cracks. new.

Occasional tremors signaled forces falling beneath the ground and beeping hearts.

“Don’t tell me you’re brave. When you hit a disaster, you’ll call out to all the saints, big or small,” said Obet Dionglay, 61, who had traveled deep in the ashes to seek refuge.

crushed

Dionglay’s hut had been crushed by bamboo bent to the ground by the weight of the ashes and he had little hope that his three pigs and dozens of chickens would survive.

Dionglay recalled the last Taal outbreak in 1977, when his hometown of Talisay had escaped largely unworthy.

Although Taal is one of the smallest active volcanoes in the world at only 311 meters high, it can be deadly: an eruption killed more than 1,300 people in 1911.

At the evacuation center, a couple of dozen children were kept busy with an exposed dance class.

A water distribution gave some people a chance to wash the tubers from their bodies for the first time in the day, but many complained of lack of sleeping mattresses, blankets, toiletries and face masks, despite generous private donations.

“Right now, we endure, we live on nothing,” said Ferdinand Paderan, 39, who was evacuated with his wife and two children.

But as thousands of people were being evacuated from the danger zone, some official warnings refused to return to collect items or wait for cattle they could not bring.

“I went home and checked it. It’s a good thing that no one stopped our bike on the way home. I have fed chickens and dogs, ”said Leonel Gonzales, 32, a tourist guide on Lake Taal, who fled with his one-year-old daughter and pregnant wife.

“We will stay here to make sure we are all safe. We will re-examine pets when the volcano cools down.” (Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Lincoln Feast.)

