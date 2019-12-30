advertisement

According to government proposals announced on Monday, all homes must have brown rubbish bins for compostable materials to radically improve waste management in Ireland.

The planned measures include taxes on non-recyclable plastics such as food packaging in supermarkets and a tax on tobacco companies to cover the costs of cleaning cigarette butts.

In a consultation document, the Minister for Climate Protection and the Environment, Richard Bruton, also undertakes to “combat fast fashion”.

Regarding household waste, the consultation document states: “The provision of a garbage can for organic waste [brown] is compulsory for all households as part of a waste collection service.”

For the first time, this also includes apartment complexes that are served by management companies. It is also suggested to expand the items allowed in the green trash.

The plan is a response to the fact that too much food waste is thrown in the wrong waste – 50 percent of the organic material goes into trash bins for mixed dry recycling and general waste.

The contamination problem is also indicated by the amount of textiles that are filled in containers. A 2018 survey showed that 80,000 tons of textiles were contained in Irish household containers, which is 10 percent of the general waste or contents of black containers. 3 percent of mixed recycling / green waste and 9 percent of organic / brown waste.

Illegal unloading

Measures are also planned to “further combat” illegal dumping, while Mr. Bruton will announce a comprehensive investigation into crime in the waste sector.

New incentives to promote the use of recycled materials in the construction industry are planned, while waste management and sustainability will form a larger part of the school curriculum.

A total of 75 new measures are included in the revised waste strategy, which can be consulted publicly until February 21. Then they are completed and put into effect.

More than 200 kg of waste packaging, including 59 kg of plastic, is produced in Ireland per person – well above the EU average.

More than half of Ireland’s “fast fashion” – cheap, trendy clothing that takes ideas from the catwalk or celebrity culture and quickly turns them into garments in high street stores – is disposed of in less than a year.

Food waste costs the homeowners an average of 700 euros a year, while companies report a loss of 1 billion euros.

The revised strategy is a response to the high carbon emissions in sectors where waste is generated unnecessarily, and to the much stricter EU legislation on waste reduction, recycling and reuse – especially to contain difficult to recycle plastics.

Under these circumstances, Mr. Bruton said that it was necessary “to radically change our wasteful use of valuable resources, which harms our climate, our environment and our future”.

“We have to act now. , , We have identified 75 measures that can be implemented quickly. These include enforcing existing regulations, promoting audits and [adopting] waste reduction targets, higher fees for packaging that is difficult to recycle, and including commercial vehicle tires in successful tire recycling. “

A new advisory group, composed of environmental NGOs, industry and regulators, will help implement the new policy. It will meet in January.

A key focus of the recent attempt to overtake the waste sector will be bad business practices, where 70 percent of the material deposited could be recycled, although many measures will target households “that set ambitious new targets,” said Burton ,

