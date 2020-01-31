advertisement

If you notice problems with your cell phone and connectivity today, you are not the only one.

There have been reports of major disruptions at all four major US wireless providers, including Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T (as well as some smaller providers), with Down Detector mainly reporting on the east coast. Users also go to social media to try and find out what’s going on, while the providers themselves solve the problems.

The problems insofar as Verizon appears to be most related to actual cell usage, although there are occasional reports that mobile internet usage has been affected and a smaller number of customers are complaining about “total blackouts.”

advertisement

Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile have major telephone failures. Any news about someone filling me in?

– ~ Yours Truly ~ (@ kandigurl9581) January 31, 2020

Has your service also been affected? Verizon, for his part, told a local TV news store in Raleigh, North Carolina, that the disruption seemed to be the result of a change in his network that affected a number of cell sites.

Here’s a look at the latest live failure card (from earlier Friday afternoon) with Verizon issues, via Down Detector, which reported thousands of reports of problems for the carrier from Friday morning:

Image source: Detector down

Down Detector also picked up hundreds of other problems and reports of failures from Sprint, T-Mobile and AT&T customers and smaller network operators on Friday. Hopefully all problems will be solved quickly, especially in this weekend with the big game on Sunday.

Image source: Richard Drew / AP / Shutterstock

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he doesn’t write about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

. (TagsToTranslate) AT & T

advertisement