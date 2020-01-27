advertisement

Apple will probably unveil iOS 14 and the accompanying iPadOS 14 a little more than four months from now on WWDC in June. There are now variations of the iPhone maker’s operating software specifically tailored to the numerous products it supports, which means a separate operating system for Apple’s Macs, as well as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch models, Apple TV streaming boxes and even cars.

The introduction of each new operating system includes more features and technical improvements, which means that the company’s oldest devices are often left behind and no longer supported. With that in mind, a new rumor claims to reveal all devices that are compatible with iOS 14, and good news: they are all the same devices that support iOS 13.

This is according to the French outlet iPhonesoft which bases its report on an anonymous developer at Apple who is only identified as working on Apple Maps. Per site, it seems that iOS 14 supports all the same devices that are also compatible with iOS 13, including every handset introduced since the iPhone SE, as well as the 7th generation iPod touch:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

Owners of older iPads are now less lucky. If this rumor is correct, Apple’s future operating system no longer supports the iPad mini 4 or iPad Air 2 for its tablet computers, which depend on A8 and A8X chips.

We only have to wait a few months to see if this comes true (iPhonesoft in particular did not get a perfect score with its predictions of which devices would be supported by iOS 13). In addition to the introduction of the latest mobile operating system, Apple’s next developer conference is likely to focus on the company’s fast-growing business services. Look for new developments and announcements around offers such as Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and Apple Music, as well as perhaps some AR-related announcements related to the connected glasses that Apple is reportedly working on.

Image source: ARMANDO BABANI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to points of sale such as Fast Company and The Guardian. When he doesn’t write about technology, he can be found protective bent over his budding vinyl collection, as well as his Whovianism grooming and bingeing on a variety of TV shows that you probably don’t like.

