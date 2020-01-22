advertisement

Regardless of whether it’s still a comprehensive retail apocalypse or a sign of corporate efficiency, the numerous closings in the industry are dragging on.

Nationwide chains, specialty brands and designer manufacturers are just a few of the victims this year as changing consumer demands and the increasing pressure from e-commerce have forced hundreds of brick-and-mortar stores to close.

This month alone, four big names in the fashion industry have already announced an estimated 140 outposts heading towards the chopping block, whether it’s a business restructuring or a change of ownership.

Here, FN compiles a list of retailers that will turn off the light in 2020.

express

The clothing and accessories retailer has announced that it will close around 100 outposts by 2022 as part of its “fleet rationalization” plan. Nine of them were closed last year, and a further 31 locations are expected to be closed this month, another 35 by the end of January 2021, and the rest of the following year. As of November, Express had 411 shopping centers and 215 outlet stores.

JCPenney

Another six branches of the department store chain are to be closed this year as they continue to implement their turnaround plan. The Plano, Texas-based company confirmed the closure of half a dozen outposts: Southgate Mall in Missoula, Mont .; Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach, S.C .; Chapel Hill Mall in Akron, Ohio; North Hills Mall in Raleigh, N.C .; Tulsa promenade in Tulsa, Okla.; and Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, NY. The locations are expected to close on April 24th. JCPenney currently operates around 850 stores.

opening ceremony

Co-founders and creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon announced the closure of all opening stores at the end of the year. The move follows the mid-January takeover of the brand by New Guards Group, a streetwear-focused company that licenses brands such as Off-White, Palm Angels and Heron Preston. As part of the purchase, the opening ceremony of a multi-brand retailer will focus on focusing solely on the brand of its namesake. (Leon and Lim said they have plans to return to brick-and-mortar retail in the future, “but with a different mindset and perspective.”)

Macy’s

Macy’s confirmed the closure of around 30 branches. The retailer expects liquidation sales in the coming months as it shrinks its fleet of stationary outposts. The list includes locations in Macon Mall, Georgia. University Mall in Illinois; Northgate Mall, Ohio Valley Mall and Stow-Kent Plaza in Ohio; Rivergate Mall in Tennessee; and Cascade Mall, 54 East Main St. and 300 Pine St. – Seattle’s flagship – in Washington. (A Bloomingdale site is also scheduled to be closed.) A spokesman said Macy will “regularly review our store portfolio” and will provide an update on store closings on Investor Day on February 5.

