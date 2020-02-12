It takes a while to turn a state ship around.

The new TDs come and the former MPs move out. It’s a slow process – most of them have a lot of luggage.

Senators who do not contest the upcoming upper house elections are also packing up.

Incoming members of the 33rd Dáil must sign a registry before they are considered legitimate. “If you don’t register, you won’t be paid. Then the meter starts ticking,” explained an old hand.

Members of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil come in by appointment and are sorted. For others, it’s a more important occasion.

On Wednesday, the enthusiastic Social Democrats gathered outside the gates for a photo shoot. For the foreseeable future, the six of them will have to endure being called “the newly enlarged Social Democrats,” even though they’re all on their way after four exhausting weeks.

The two co-leaders Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy were beaming with success. They tripled their party’s Dáil representation and marched down the pedestal with their new MPs to conquer the world.

They then held a meeting at the Royal Irish Academy on Dawson Street. “We have just returned from our first. , , Parliamentary. , , Party. , , Meeting ”, Róisín beamed when she returned and emphasized the last three words to convey the full meaning of the event.

Decreased work

The SocDems were in high spirits and laughed and joked in the sun on the doorstep. But when they enjoyed the dizzying heights of half a dozen, another group of newly elected TDs definitely didn’t experience the joy of six. Minutes before the newly enlarged ones were spilled outside, the newly scaled-down Labor MP left the building for a press conference across the street at the Buswell’s Hotel.

Labor won a TD but lost two.

A terrible result for the party and leader Brendan Howlin, and there were very subdued six who faced the media. Outgoing senators Kevin Humphreys and Ivana Bacik joined them, both hoping to return to the House of Lords. At least Bacik’s presence has eliminated the fact that Labour’s entire Dáil contingent is now a purely male zone.

Brendan Howlin after announcing his resignation as Chairman of the Labor Party at the Buswells Hotel in Dublin. Photo: Nick Bradshaw

Journalists were waiting for Brendan to finish his speech, which was just a prelude to their questions, how long he could stay as a leader, and when he would fall on his sword. But they weren’t allowed to ask them.

In the middle of his speech, Brendan gave up his command. There were no tears; In fact, it was one of the most relaxed and peaceful surrenders that Leinster House has seen in a long time.

After setting out his party’s stance on participating in the next government (they won’t), he calmly stated that he would resign.

“I almost feel liberated,” he smiled.

No dramatic shock, night of long knives, grim delegation giving an ultimatum, no days of feverish speculation, followed by sad capitulation and the rare opportunity to write “defenestration” in newspaper columns.

A very polite departure.

Where’s the fun in that? How dare you.

As Howlin resigns, he keeps his job. The picture is bleak for many employees around the Leinster House, whose employment ended when their TD bosses lost their seats. Among them about 40 parliamentary secretaries – many not aimed at a particular party.

Some hope that they will be taken on by a new deputy – but that can only happen when a government is formed, and no one bets when it is likely. “I would say Sinn Féin will take her own people with her, so fewer jobs will be created,” said one employee bleakly. There were tears in the canteen and in the corridors.

Negotiations to form a government have tentatively begun with the smaller groups calling to see Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, who was seated in the talks, because her party won the referendum by a good margin.

“Political earthquake”

Among them the members of Solidarity-People Before Profit. Before the election, PBP leader Richard Boyd Barrett said it was a real opportunity for voters to trigger a “political earthquake” and for the first time open up the prospect of a real left-wing government.

RBB spoke to Leinster House’s Gerry Carroll, his MLA colleague who had traveled from Belfast to meet Sinn Fein, and said people laughed when he suggested that a left alternative was a real option, but “now it is.” a real and lively opportunity ”.

He reminded us of that old Bob Monkhouse joke: “People laughed when I said I wanted to be a comedian. You are not laughing now. “

Richard wore his People Before Profit hat while talking to Mary Lou. The three PBP TDs kept their seats. Richard wasn’t wearing a Solidarity PBP hat, which is different. This is important. Solidarity later made a press release to avoid confusion on the front of the millinery.

“Today’s meeting is just a meeting of the People Before Profit component of Solidarity-People Before Profit.” Nothing to do with solidarity. Solidarity has a TD, Mick Barry, who only wore one hat, but possibly two when the group holds a press conference on Friday.

Then Paul Murphy got involved, who is also part of Solidarity-PBP but is part of another organization called “Rise” and therefore has three hats. Paul believes that everyone should wear all three hats at all times. It would be much more effective if everyone “agreed to a common position and wanted to negotiate that position with others”.

All five.

Hope this clears everything up.

Low profile

Fianna Fáil’s leader, Micheál Martin, who has one seat more than Sinn Féin thanks to the automatic return of Fianna Fáil Ceann Comhairle, remained inconspicuous. He can resume radio contact on Thursday after the party’s noon session. So did Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who stood at the door of a business event in Dublin Castle and airily explained that Fine Gael would go into the opposition and he would lead it, and that’s it.

With this choice of changes, everything changes at Leinster House.

It even hit the kitchens. Someone who was very popular in the catering industry, perhaps driven by predictions that the Greens would return with more TDs, decided that they needed to improve their game in the vegetarian field.

Two weeks ago, a few cooks were sent off campus to complete a two-day intensive “vegan master class”. They learned how to prepare new dishes without milk and eggs and got to know all the new vegan and vegetable products that are coming onto the market.

The vegan sausages made their breakfast debut this week, along with vegan sausage rolls. At noon, butternut squash curry with tofu and spinach appeared. It was very delicious.

“Vish” will be launched shortly on Fish & Chip nights. Apparently it’s algae fried in the batter.

The next big thing is Mary Lou, who arrives on Thursday morning with all her new TDs.

What if Sinn Féin is also “newly expanded” it will be a very big entrance.