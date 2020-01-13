advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it has been “intestinal distress” to hear stories from relatives of 57 Canadians who disappeared in the crash of a Ukrainian plane in Iran last week.

Speaking at a memorial in Edmonton on Sunday, Trudeau said he has learned many of the victims came to Canada in search of new opportunities for their families, but those families are now consumed by grief and anger.

The aircraft was shot down by an Iranian missile after departing Tehran on Wednesday. All 176 aboard were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada.

Iran has admitted that the aircraft was mistaken for a hostile target amid heightened tensions with the United States.

While the tragedy has hit the Iranian-Canadian community hard, Trudeau called it a Canadian tragedy.

“While no word can relieve the pain, bitterness, anger, it is my sincere hope that you find some comfort in knowing that all Canadians stay with you,” he said.

“This tragedy should never have happened.

“We will not rest until there is an answer. We will not rest until there is justice and responsibility.”

Trudeau said some of those who died were brilliant minds at the University of Alberta.

One was a man who lost his wife and 10-year-old son, a boy who one day wanted to be prime minister.

He also talked about a successful dentist in Iran who had moved with his family to Canada but returned to Iran often in order to pay for courses to become a dentist here. He received his qualifications a few weeks ago.

“He was finally coming here for good, to build the best possible future for his children,” Trudeau said. “Except he was on that flight, and now his family doesn’t know what their future holds.”

Other commemorations were held Sunday across the country.

At the Vancouver Art Gallery, National Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan called the crash a national tragedy and said the government would work tirelessly to respond to grieving families.

At the University of Toronto, many called throughout the ceremony as speakers listed the victims, including one year old. People erupted in annoying applause on several occasions when various speakers and politicians said Iran would be held accountable.

Fate Mortazavi, whose best friend died in the crash, said having a united community helped him cope with the tragedy.

“It’s so comforting to us,” Mortazavi said. “As long as we know someone cares about these people, that’s so important to us.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland attended the vigil in Toronto and said the loss goes beyond the university.

“This is Toronto’s loss, this is Ontario’s loss and this is Canada’s loss,” an emotional Freeland said of the vigil. “Nothing will ever replace these great lives that have been cut short. We will always endure these wounds. “

The Canadian Press has independently confirmed at least 74 Canadian-related casualties, many of them students and professors returning after spending their December vacation visiting relatives in Iran.

Three members of Canada’s rapid deployment team arrived in Iran on Saturday to establish a base of operations for the Canadian government in the wake of the crash.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Sunday that Iran has approved visas for six other team members, currently in Ankara, Turkey, as well as for two experts from the Transportation Security Board.

All eight will travel to Iran on Monday, Champagne said in a series of tweets.

A spokesman for Champagne said officials “will be there to provide consular assistance to victims’ families, including support for waste repatriation, to help identify victims and assist in the investigation.”

The TSB said Sunday it also plans to deploy a second team of investigators who specialize in aircraft recorder download and analysis.

The government’s efforts to get officials on the ground in Tehran have been compounded by the fact that Canada severed all ties with Iran in 2012, closing its embassy and recalling all diplomats.

After initially insisting that the Iranian military had no role in the crash, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admitted in an early tweet on Saturday that the aircraft was mistaken for a hostile target and was accidentally shot minutes after departing from Tehran International Airport.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who spoke with Rouhani on Saturday, said he urged Canada to be fully involved in the investigation, including access to the aircraft’s black boxes, and to be allowed to participate in identifying victims’ DNA . He also called for consular access for Canadian officials to work with the distressed families of Canadian victims in Iran.

The plane’s downfall came just hours after Iran had launched missile strikes on military bases in Iraq, where US forces are stationed, in retaliation for a Jan. 3 attack on US aircraft that killed Gen Qassem Soleimani, the top general. Iran.

Rouhani’s admission that “the missiles were fired because of human error caused the horrific clash” triggered two days of protests in Iran.

IthMe files by Colette Derworiz in Edmonton, Hina Alam in Vancouver and Salmaan Farooqui in Toronto

Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press

