The remaining six bodies from the helicopter crash that killed LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant and eight others have now been recovered, the Los Angeles County Forensic Investigator said Monday.

The coroner said the bodies were “localized, removed from the crash site, and transported to the department’s forensic science center.” Although the identity of all nine passengers on board was disclosed, the coroner had not yet officially identified them. Body exams are currently underway.

Also on Tuesday, the NTSB released footage of the crash scene, including a drone video of the wreck.

The nine victims of the Sunday crash were identified as Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser, a deputy basketball coach for girls at an elementary school in Orange County, California; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, 13; and the pilot, Ara Zobayan.

On Monday, NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy contacted the media and asked everyone to send photos of the weather related to the crash to witness@ntsb.gov. Homendy emphasized that “weather is only a small part” of the investigation.

Homendy also clarified that the FBI is only a “force multiplier” for the NTSB to assist in the gathering of evidence, and stressed that there is no criminal investigation. The NTSB is documenting the scene, gathering evidence, taking pictures and mapping the wrecks with drones. She described the crash as a “pretty devastating accident scene”.

