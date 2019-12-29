advertisement

New Zealand’s Boxing Day Test fights have spread to the terraces at Melbourne Cricket Ground, where All Blacks star Jordie Barrett was knocked down due to “behavior”, according to New Zealand media reports.

Barrett, among thousands of traveling fans at MCG for the first boxing day test of black caps on site for 32 years, was brought out by another security guard on the third day, the New Zealand website Stuff.co.nz said.

A Victoria police spokeswoman reported that two New Zealanders, a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old, had been displaced and had a 24-hour ban on the venue.

New Zealand fans said on social media that they were witnesses that the All Blacks star was kicked out after brewing beer.

“Security at MCG was over the top for the two days we were there. People were kicked out for nothing, ”wrote one on a Facebook page for New Zealand cricket fans.

All Black Brad Weber posted “#JusticeforJordie” on his Twitter feed, which resulted in retweets from teammates, including Barrett’s older brother Beauden, a former rugby world soccer player of the year.

The New Zealand short format all-rounder James Neesham tweeted: “Jordie can come to me at any time to have a beer.”

Jordie Barrett had a problem with the law last year when he entered an unlocked home in Dunedin early in the morning and ate McDonalds there after completing a team assignment with his super rugby team Wellington Hurricanes.

The police were called, but refused to indict the All Black, who said he went to the “wrong apartment” when they went to a party in a neighboring address.

New Zealand, 2-0 in the three-game series after a heavy loss of 247 runs at MCG.

