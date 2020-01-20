advertisement

Want to learn a thing or two about All American Season 2, Episode 10? Well, the beginning of the story is simply this: How Spencer and Laura react to some news related to Tyrone. It is, in a way, a domino effect where one action affects a number of others.

This episode (titled “Protect Ya Neck”) continues to tell stories that combine athletics with relationships and struggles. Take, for example, some of what’s going on with Asher and his mindset. This could push others who approach him away from him. There is also an action here about the dangers of social media – this is something that many people are probably already aware of, but at the same time they are still prone to errors. This is a show with lots of young characters, and they may still have problems with the fact that their online actions can have bigger consequences.

INSIDE THE BUBBLE – When Tyrone (guest star Demetrius Shipp Jr.) is back on the streets, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is a little overwhelmed to protect Coop (Bre-Z) and Laura (Monet Mazur) and is in unknown territory , Olivia (Samantha Logan) is nervous about her upcoming SoLA Muse Cotillion and is trying to rely on Asher (Cody Christian), but he seems more focused than ever on soccer. Coop and Patience (guest star Chelsea Tavares) try to get back into rhythm, but it gets worse as Coop’s streak of jealousy appears. Meanwhile, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) tells Billy (Taye Diggs) what he sees on social media, which worries Billy a little. Jalyn Hall, Karimah Westbrook and Greta Onieogou also starred. Dawn Wilkinson was the director of the episode of Mike Herro & David Strauss (# 210). Original flight date 27/01/2020.

