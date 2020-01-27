advertisement

The identity of all nine victims who died on Sunday morning with Kobe Bryant on board a crashed helicopter was determined by the Los Angeles Police Department and reported several times.

Among those who lost their lives with 41-year-old Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, who is a club basketball teammate from Gianna was. Christina Mauser, an assistant for girls’ basketball at an elementary school in Orange County, California, was also on board the helicopter.

The remaining three passengers were identified on Monday as pilot Ara Zobayan and Sarah Chester and their daughter Payton, 13.

Riley Chester, the victim’s son and brother, said on Instagram: “Rest in peace, the most amazing mother and sister. I love you Pay Pay and Mom RIP ”, accompanied by two heart emojis and pictures of them from the New York Post.

According to KTLA 5 reporter Christina Pascucci, Zobayan was a pilot with an “instrument rating”, which means that he was classified for flying in fog / clouds. According to Pascucci, several friends of Zobayan identified him as the pilot of the helicopter.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, which had everyone on board, drove to a basketball exercise at Bryant’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California when it landed in the nearby foggy hills west of the San Fernando Valley at around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The crash caused a devastating fire at the Calabasas crash site, which was not near houses or main streets. When the authorities arrived in the mountain region, they found no survivors in the fiery rubble.

Investigators from the Los Angeles District Medical Center arrived quickly, and DMEC Special Operations Response Team personnel recovered the bodies.

The website is still available to federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

