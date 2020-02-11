advertisement

Fans raised money for the banner and additional donations went to Open Bionics, a company that develops prostheses for amputees.

"Alita: Battle Angel"

Fox

In one go, straight from the Snyder Cut playbook, fans of Robert Rodriguez’s “Alita: Battle Angel” raised enough money to hoist a banner over the Oscars red carpet before the 92nd Academy Awards and Disney to continue ” Alita ”to ask. The banner contained the social media hashtags #AlitaSequel and #AlitaArmy. The banner was purchased from the Alita Army Group, which earned $ 1,810 in January to perform the Oscars stunt. The group reached its goal on January 29 and donated all additional income to Open Bionics, a company that develops affordable prostheses for amputees. The company is directly connected to “Alita”.

“When we thought of a good reason to work for, we remembered the partnership that the film design team” Alita: Battle Angel “had with Open Bionics,” the group wrote in a blog post. “Together they designed an affordable protective cover on the subject of“ Alita: Battle Angel ”for prosthetic arms. One of these designs was modeled by Tilly Lockey at the premiere of the film “Alita”, in which she met the leading actress Rosa Salazar, with whom she took a lot of photos. “

The fight for a sequel to “Alita” continues, although Disney now owns 20th Century Fox. Alita: Battle Angel opened last February and was one of the last films Fox released before the Disney merger. Many checkout experts believed that “Alita” was a massive checkout bomb, but the $ 170 million production was reviewed more than expected by critics and ended up with a decent $ 404 million worldwide. This is not the type of number that will be continued immediately, but it is good enough to keep the door a bit open. After all, Rodriguez and producer James Cameron planned that “Battle Angel” should be the first part in a larger franchise. “Battle Angel” ends with the surprising unveiling that Edward Norton is playing the mysterious villain Nova. The intent was for Norton to play a leading role in the sequel.

When asked by CinemaBlend last year whether everyone who was involved in the creation of “Alita” was aware of a sequel, producer Jon Landau replied: “Definitely. When Jim (Cameron) wanted to stage us for what he was at a certain point in time, he had two additional stories in his mind about where we would go specifically. What I think the Alita Army should do is pepper our family at Disney now and (let them know) how important it is to have another Alita film. Hopefully one day we will venture there. “

“Alita: Battle Angel” can now be streamed on HBO Go.

DAMNED. It is a passion for Alita. #AlitaSequel #OSCARS

– Jessica Chobot (@JessicaChobot) February 10, 2020

