It seems that people really, really want a sequel to “Alita Battle Angel”.

The 2019 cyberpunk science fiction feature hit theaters last year. He followed the eponymous cyborg Alita (Rosa Salazar) who wakes up with amnesia and gradually comes to discover what it was built for.

The feature film has packed a whole cast between Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connolly, Mahershala Ali and Ed Skrein. But in terms of box office and reviews, reception has been mixed.

Nationally, it failed to impress, just balancing its marketing budget. But in world receipts, the film fared much better.

The reviews were also half positive, half negative, and it seems that for everyone who didn’t care, ‘Alita Battle Angel’ also inspired some hardcore fans.

What started as a change.org campaign and hashtags on social media went even further.

During the Oscars, a banner that said “#AlitaSequel #AlitaArmy” flew over Los Angeles.

A plane flies over Hollywood to request a follow-up to Alita: Battle Angel. pic.twitter.com/esEoWcn8ex

– Steven Santos (@stevensantos) February 9, 2020

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0j7opamPhQ (/ integrated)

We’ve been talking about a sequel for a while now. And the end of the original film carefully set up a sequel with Edward Norton appearing as a cameo.

But the problems with its development are twofold.

First, there is the problem of director James Cameron who is the man behind the scenes. He is too distracted with his “Avatar” suites to remember the little “Alita”.

Second, the film was originally 20th Century Fox, but is now under the aegis of the Walt Disney Company. And with all the new franchises they’ve inherited as part of the Fox deal, “Alita” could be left out.

